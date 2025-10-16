Affirm and Fanatics partner to offer transparent, flexible payment options to millions of sports fans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, has announced a partnership with digital sports platform, Fanatics. As the sports calendar heats up and fans get ready for holiday shopping, they can now choose Affirm’s flexible payment options at checkout. The partnership will soon expand to more than 180 additional team and league stores across the Fanatics network, including select partner shops in the UK and Canada.

With this new offering, eligible shoppers can split their payments every two weeks or choose a monthly plan, right at checkout. The process is straightforward: after selecting Affirm, they’ll share just a few details and get a quick eligibility decision in real time. If approved, consumers can choose from various payment plans that best suit their budget. As always with Affirm, there are no hidden or late fees, or compounding interest.

“Few purchases spark as much excitement as picking up a new jersey or a signed collectible to show your team spirit,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “By teaming up with Fanatics, we’re giving millions of fans a smarter way to pay. From shorter-term payments for everyday merch to longer monthly plans that let fans spread out payments for big collectibles, it’s all about giving shoppers more choice and control at checkout.”

Fanatics joins Affirm’s global network of over 375,000 merchant partners, including leading brands like StubHub, SeatGeek, Amazon, Costco, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, adidas, and many more.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

AFRM-PA