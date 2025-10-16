TP and UNICEF Renew Partnership to Support Education and Humanitarian Response

PARIS & NEW YORK & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Global digital services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) and UNICEF have renewed their partnership to help strengthen education programmes in Brazil, Ghana, India and the Philippines over the next three years, as well as UNICEF’s emergency response efforts to humanitarian crises worldwide.

Through the renewed partnership, TP’s support will help create safer and more inclusive learning environments equipped with water and sanitation facilities, train teachers, and provide school supplies for students in need.

“We greatly value TP for renewing its commitment to children. This partnership will help provide lifesaving assistance to children in humanitarian crises, while also supporting the provision of quality education, to promote a safe, resilient, and peaceful future for children, their families and communities,” said Carla Haddad, UNICEF Director Private Fundraising and Partnerships.

TP’s financial support for UNICEF’s education and humanitarian activities are a part of TP’s Citizen of the World (COTW) program, which helps people in need locally and around the globe, with a special focus on vulnerable children and their families. Through this initiative TP has donated 80 million euros to help underprivileged people and victims of naturals disasters since 2006.

“Being a partner with UNICEF allows us to increase the impact of our actions in favor of education for the most disadvantaged, and to mobilize the entire company around projects that have meaning,” said Daniel Julien, CEO of TP Group.

A shared vision: investing in children’s future

Since 2022, TP has partnered with UNICEF to uphold children’s rights and contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals including ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. For the first three years the partnership has helped UNICEF provide 4.7 million children in need with educational assistance in India and the Philippines, and provide more than 125,000 vulnerable children and families with life-saving care and humanitarian assistance in 8 countries including Ukraine, Syria, Türkiye, Nigeria and Sudan.

