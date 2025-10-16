Bloomreach Partners With Databricks to Connect Data With Real-time Marketing Activation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the agentic platform for personalization, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. As part of this partnership, Bloomreach is launching a brand new native integration with Databricks, which will allow marketers to import data directly from the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform into Bloomreach without help from IT or engineering teams. This integration removes traditional barriers between data storage and marketing execution, empowering marketers to independently access rich company data.

"Modern marketers need data and insights to be actionable within their marketer-friendly solutions," said Meera Murthy, General Manager and Vice President of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "Our native integration with Databricks bridges the gap between data and activation. We're putting the power of enterprise-grade data directly into marketers' hands, enabling them to create hyper-personalized experiences without waiting for IT teams or struggling with complex data siloes."

Bloomreach's integration with Databricks eliminates data silos by providing marketers direct access to their organization's comprehensive lakehouse architecture. The solution enables real-time synchronization of customer profiles, behavioral events, and product catalogs, ensuring marketing campaigns are built on the most accurate data available.

The integration unlocks powerful use cases that were previously difficult to achieve:

Enriched Customer Profiles : Marketers can import detailed customer attributes from Databricks, including purchase history, demographics, and loyalty status to create comprehensive customer views for advanced segmentation.

: Marketers can import detailed customer attributes from Databricks, including purchase history, demographics, and loyalty status to create comprehensive customer views for advanced segmentation. Real-Time Campaign Triggers : Teams can leverage live event data or updated customer attributes to trigger timely, relevant marketing campaigns based on recent customer behaviors.

: Teams can leverage live event data or updated customer attributes to trigger timely, relevant marketing campaigns based on recent customer behaviors. Synchronized Product Catalogs : Product information remains accurate and up-to-date across all marketing channels through automated synchronization with Databricks data.

: Product information remains accurate and up-to-date across all marketing channels through automated synchronization with Databricks data. Advanced Loyalty Programs: Businesses can import loyalty program data to create targeted campaigns based on membership tiers, points balances, and reward statuses.

