Valorem Reply, Microsoft and ITF Bring Real-time AI Analytics to the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valorem Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in Microsoft technologies and AI-driven, cloud-native solutions, in collaboration with Microsoft and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), has developed Match Insights, an AI-driven real-time analytics application. The solution brings real-time artificial intelligence analytics to the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the world’s premier international women’s team tennis competition.

As one of the few elite tournaments that permits on-court coaching, the Billie Jean King Cup presents unique demands for instant, precision-driven tactical decisions. In this environment, even the smallest variations in serve response time or ball placement can alter the outcome of a match.

To address this, Valorem Reply, Microsoft, and the ITF designed Match Insights as a cloud-native application built on Microsoft Azure Data & AI services. The platform captures and processes live data from high-speed cameras and court-level systems to deliver low-latency insights that coaches and players can act upon immediately. Azure Databricks, Data Lake, and SQL Database serve as the backbone for data transformation, storage, and access, while Microsoft Copilot integration via Azure AI Foundry enables natural language interaction with complex match data. Security, identity management, and observability are managed through Azure Active Directory and Azure Monitor, with CI/CD pipelines supporting continuous updates throughout the tournament.

“This solution is vital in a game where you’re looking to get near real-time access to the data,” said Jamie Capel-Davies, Head of Science and Technical at the ITF. “Working with Valorem Reply and Microsoft allowed us to provide coaches and players with information that can genuinely change the course of a match.”

Deployed on Microsoft Surface devices, Match Insights combines mobility and reliability, giving teams access to live insights not only courtside but also in the locker room or off-site. In addition to real-time analysis, the solution empowers pre-match preparation through scouting and trend recognition, and supports post-match analysis with AI-enriched datasets that inform long-term training and strategy. Coaches benefit from intuitive dashboards covering key areas such as serves, returns, hit points and court coverage, without the delays of traditional post-match reporting.

The innovation has already demonstrated significant impact. Coaches are now able to adjust match strategies in real time, analysts can identify rally and scoring patterns more effectively, and players gain actionable insights that extend beyond individual matches.

To learn more about the project, click here.

International Tennis Federation

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the world governing body of tennis, responsible for overseeing the rules of the game, organizing international competitions, and promoting the global development of the sport. Founded in 1913, the ITF manages key events such as the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic tennis tournaments. With a mission to grow and sustain tennis worldwide, the ITF works with over 210 national associations to support player pathways, officiating, integrity, and innovation across all levels of the game. itftennis.com

About the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge™

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge is the women’s World Cup of Tennis. Previously known as the Fed Cup, it is the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, with a record 146 nations entered in 2025. billiejeankingcup.com

About Billie Jean King Cup Limited

Billie Jean King Cup Limited is a partnership between the International Tennis Federation and TWG Global created to deliver transformative investment and innovation to the Billie Jean King Cup, the women’s World Cup of Tennis. Bringing together expertise and experience from the tennis, business, and entertainment industries, its core mission is to grow and leverage the world’s most popular annual team competition for women as a platform for positive change.

Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply group, is a prioritized Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner focused on transforming businesses into intelligent enterprises and helping nonprofits achieve more with AI enabled, cloud native solutions, strategic business outcome focus and user-led design. Through our teams of elite practitioners, our passion for doing good and the power of Microsoft technologies, we securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. valoremreply.com