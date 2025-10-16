Amazon Devices & Services Selects Azumo to Advance Sustainable Device Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azumo, Inc., a pioneer in ultra-low-power reflective display technology, today announced its selection as one of eight companies chosen to advance in the Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator — a 16-week program designed to accelerate technologies that lower the carbon footprint of millions of Amazon devices worldwide.

“We are proud to have been selected by Amazon Devices to create real impact; I congratulate our entire team that worked hard to develop technologies that make a difference,” said Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo. Share

Launched by Amazon Devices & Services earlier this year, the Accelerator supports startups developing next-generation solutions in energy efficiency, materials innovation, and device sustainability. Azumo will work directly with Amazon Devices’ engineering and sustainability teams to create impact across a range of device categories.

Ultra-Low-Power Technology for a More Sustainable Future

Azumo’s front light technology enables greater color depth, higher contrast and up to 75% lower power consumption, making the display in devices look significantly better in all ambient conditions. Azumo’s technology also reduces the carbon footprint of a device while maintaining an adjustable warm light, glare free, ultra-thin and feather lite.

Partnering with Amazon to Scale Climate Innovation

Azumo’s selection for the Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator underscores the company’s mission to make sustainable display technology a core part of the electronics ecosystem. Through this program, Azumo will collaborate with Amazon mentors and technical experts to explore integration pathways and accelerate the adoption of ultra-low-power, full-color reflective displays across consumer and enterprise devices.

“This is a major milestone for Azumo and for the industry,” said Casper. “It’s an opportunity to demonstrate that innovation in display technology can have a real, measurable impact on reducing global device energy consumption.”

About Azumo

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Azumo is redefining how light is used in electronic displays. Its patented technology enables ultra-low-power, full-color screens that remain visible in all lighting conditions — without glare or eye strain.

With deep expertise in optics, electronics manufacturing, and scalable production, Azumo has established itself as a leader in sustainable display innovation. The company’s mission is to power the next generation of energy-efficient devices through thoughtful design, advanced engineering, and global collaboration.