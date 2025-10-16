Vim and Heidi Health Partner to Accelerate Innovation at the Point of Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vim, the leading healthcare technology company powering seamless connections at the point of care, today announced a strategic partnership with Heidi Health, an AI-powered medical scribe platform. Together, the companies are launching an integrated AI scribe within Vim Connect, enabling clinicians to eliminate administrative burdens and focus on patient care.

With Heidi’s AI scribe integrated into Vim Connect, healthcare organizations can now activate best-in-class ambient documentation instantly within the workflow. Heidi’s AI securely listens to the patient encounter and auto-generates clinical notes that reflect the style and preferences of the provider, while Vim ensures that the technology is deeply embedded in the point-of-care infrastructure. This combined offering accelerates the adoption of AI documentation at scale, while maintaining the security, interoperability, and ease-of-use that Vim and Heidi customers expect.

Through the partnership, healthcare professionals will have Heidi Health’s AI-powered ambient scribe available directly in their existing EHR workflow, with no separate logins or duplicate data entry.

Vim Connect is the simplest, fastest way for innovators like Heidi Health to integrate directly into clinical workflows, bringing providers and third-party solutions together where care happens. Instead of months of custom development and complex integrations, Vim’s adapter technology and developer platform enable secure, real-time application embedding with zero disruption to clinician workflows.

“Vim removes the friction that slows healthcare innovation,” said Tim Barry, head of partnerships of Vim. “By partnering with Heidi Health, we’re showing what’s possible when the best applications can be discovered, deployed, and adopted without integration headaches. Healthcare professionals get the tools they need instantly, and patients benefit from better, faster, more personal care.”

This collaboration underscores Vim’s role as a frictionless ecosystem, by connecting clinicians, payers, and developers on a single, secure, and context-aware platform. By enabling applications like Heidi Health’s to fit into the complexity of real-world care, Vim continues to fulfill its vision for healthcare without friction and innovation without compromise.

“At Heidi, we focus on physician experience and building an AI care partner that providers love,” said Dr. Tom Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Heidi Health. “Heidi is so feature rich that it can make integration with some EHRs a challenge. That’s why the Vim partnership is so important. It allows us to bring our industry leading clinical AI partner to thousands of providers that use Vim as their integration solution.”

About Vim

Vim builds healthcare infrastructure for the real world. As a next-generation developer platform, Vim connects payers, providers, EHRs, and digital health innovators through a shared workflow layer that lives directly in the clinical moment. From surfacing care gaps and automating chart retrieval to enabling third-party apps powered by AI, Vim brings intelligence to the point of care without disruption. Vim’s platform is trusted by leading health plans, provider organizations, and technology partners to reduce friction, improve performance, and turn intent into action across the healthcare ecosystem. Vim is on a mission to fix what’s broken by embedding the tools healthcare actually needs right where they’re needed most. Learn more at www.getvim.com.

About Heidi Health

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner to expand clinical capacity by automating administrative work — documentation, form filling, and task management — so clinicians can focus on patients. Used across emergency departments, general practice, and specialist clinics, Heidi supports more than 2 million consults each week in 110 languages from 116 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund - Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001.