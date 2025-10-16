SnapLogic and insightsoftware Expand Strategic OEM Partnership to Power Agentic Integration for Office of the CFO

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the renewal of its strategic OEM partnership with insightsoftware, the global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. Expanding on a successful collaboration, SnapLogic’s Agentic Integration Platform is now embedded within insightsoftware’s Tidemark financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solution, delivering seamless, AI-driven connectivity to empower finance teams worldwide.

Finance organizations in today’s business landscape face mounting pressure to integrate disparate data sources—from ERP systems and spreadsheets to cloud-based analytics tools—while delivering faster forecasts, anomaly detection, and compliant closes. This renewed partnership addresses these challenges head-on by infusing SnapLogic’s agentic integration capabilities directly into Tidemark, enabling users to automate data pipelines, harmonize multi-system inputs, and unlock real-time insights without custom coding or lengthy IT involvement.

“Our continued partnership with SnapLogic directly supports what matters most to our customers – gaining access to powerful tools that work together for maximum impact,” said Monica Boydston, President and General Manager, EPM at insightsoftware. “Embedding SnapLogic’s agentic integration capabilities into Tidemark means our customers can seamlessly connect their data, cut their budget prep time, and get back to focusing on strategic decision-making that drives real business growth.”

With SnapLogic’s low-code connectors and AI-guided automation—powered by tools like SnapGPT—insightsoftware customers can effortlessly link Tidemark to custom endpoints and legacy finance systems. The result is enhanced predictive forecasting, streamlined month-end closes, and collaborative workflows that blend human expertise with machine intelligence, all while reducing integration time by up to 60% and boosting ROI.

Key benefits of the renewed partnership include:

Seamless Data Unification : Automate the flow of financial data across hybrid environments, eliminating manual reconciliation, and enabling anomaly detection.

: Automate the flow of financial data across hybrid environments, eliminating manual reconciliation, and enabling anomaly detection. Accelerated Time to Value : Finance teams can deploy integrations in minutes using natural language prompts, supporting Tidemark’s agile planning cycles and delivering 2x faster ROI.

: Finance teams can deploy integrations in minutes using natural language prompts, supporting Tidemark’s agile planning cycles and delivering 2x faster ROI. Global Compliance and Efficiency: Ensure secure, compliant data handling across regions, from North America to France and APAC, aligning with insightsoftware’s expanding market presence.

“insightsoftware has been a valued partner in helping enterprises transform their financial operations, and this renewal underscores the power of embedded agentic integration to supercharge those efforts,” said Bo Luongo, Global VP of Sales and OEM/Embedded at SnapLogic. “By powering Tidemark, we’re equipping finance leaders with the tools to integrate faster, automate smarter, and drive outcomes that matter—proving once again that SnapLogic is the backbone for modern EPM solutions.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows – all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

