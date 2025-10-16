Xobee Networks Partners with Exceedio

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xobee Networks, Inc. (www.xobee.com), a leading full-service managed IT and cloud services provider and a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com), announced today that it has partnered with Exceedio, Inc. (“Exceedio” or the “Company”) (www.exceedio.com).

Headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, Exceedio is a trusted managed service provider offering comprehensive IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses across the Central Coast and beyond. The Company is recognized for its deep technical expertise and client-centric approach, serving customers across highly regulated industries including education, healthcare, and financial services.

Eric Rawn, Founder of Xobee, commented, “We are extremely excited to welcome Mat, Jeff and the Exceedio team to the Xobee family. Exceedio has built an outstanding reputation for reliability, customer service, and technical excellence. This partnership strengthens our collective ability to deliver best-in-class IT and cloud solutions to clients across California and throughout the country.”

Mat Gafke, Founder and CEO of Exceedio, added, “Partnering with Xobee is a tremendous opportunity for our team and clients. Our shared focus on service quality, innovation, and integrity made this a natural fit. Together, we’ll continue delivering secure, scalable technology solutions while expanding our reach and capabilities to better serve our customers.”

Jeff Reese, Founder and CTO of Exceedio, said, “From day one, our goal at Exceedio has been to create lasting value for our clients through trusted relationships and exceptional service. Joining forces with Xobee allows us to build on that mission with even greater resources and expertise behind us. We’re thrilled for what’s ahead for our employees and customers alike.”

Sam Wegenke of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Exceedio represents another strong addition to the Xobee platform. Mat, Jeff and their team created a highly respected MSP with a strong foundation and loyal customer base. We’re thrilled to support Xobee’s continued expansion through this partnership and enhances Xobee’s presence as a leading managed service provider.”

About Xobee Networks

Founded in 1996, Xobee Networks is a leading managed IT and cybersecurity provider delivering 24/7 support, cloud and voice solutions, and custom software development to small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMB”) and mid-market organizations. Serving 5,500+ clients with a growing national footprint, headquartered in Fresno, CA, with offices across California and an East Coast presence in Boston, and a team of 100+ employees. Xobee’s services span managed IT/help desk, cybersecurity, cloud services/migrations and hosted voice (VOIP), all surfaced through Skyvue, our real-time client dashboard, only available at Xobee. Additional information is available at: www.xobee.com.

About Exceedio

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, Exceedio delivers ITaaS, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and compliance solutions to SMB. The Company’s mission is to empower organizations through reliable technology and exceptional customer service. Additional information is available at: www.exceedio.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at: www.o2investment.com.