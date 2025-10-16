Intuit and Aprio Partner to Accelerate Mid-Market Business Growth With AI-Powered Advisory and Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced a strategic partnership with Aprio, a top 25 business advisory and accounting firm, to help mid-market businesses scale faster and smarter, starting with the combined capabilities of Intuit’s modern, AI-powered, ERP solution Intuit Enterprise Suite and Aprio’s holistic approach to business advisory and accounting services. This first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Aprio will expand further to offer more AI-powered solutions and services that meet the needs of large accounting firms and their clients.

Aprio is the first to partner with Intuit to address the opportunity to simplify how mid-market businesses operate and scale. Together, Intuit and Aprio will unlock growth, efficiencies, and profitability for their shared mid-market clients, launching joint services that deliver tailored, best-in-class customer experiences and industry-specific workflows and insights through Intuit’s business platform and Aprio’s advisory capabilities. Industries that will benefit from Intuit’s and Aprio’s products and services include construction, healthcare, technology, private equity, and more.

Today’s growing mid-market businesses are more complex. They are often overserved by legacy ERP systems that are expensive, time-consuming and costly to install and learn. Intuit and Aprio recognize that mid-market businesses are also over-digitized, using up to 25 different apps to manage and run their business. This leads to a fragmented tech stack with data silos, resulting in limited visibility into business performance and a lack of integrated workflows.

Intuit Enterprise Suite is transforming how more complex, mid-market businesses grow, eliminating the need for companies to adopt costly, legacy ERPs or juggle multiple applications to manage their operations. It provides businesses with a configurable, intelligent, AI-powered ERP solution from Intuit that includes multi-entity and multi-dimensional financial management capabilities, business intelligence and reporting, payments and bill pay, project profitability, payroll, HR, and marketing, in one connected, scalable, cloud-based platform

When paired with Aprio’s team of advisors, businesses receive the personalized guidance needed through every stage of their growth.

“Accountants are our most strategic partners, and we’re excited that Aprio is the first business advisory and accounting partner to join forces with us to serve growing, mid-market businesses,” said Ashley Still, executive vice president and general manager, mid-market, Intuit. “We look forward to working with Aprio as they redefine the accounting profession, transforming client experiences with the adoption of next-generation technologies to better serve the thousands of businesses that rely on their acumen and advisory services to grow.”

Through this partnership, businesses that adopt Intuit Enterprise Suite through Aprio will get access to unified support, best-in-class onboarding, and a tailored client experience that unlocks growth. Businesses that currently use QuickBooks and are interested in upgrading to Intuit Enterprise Suite will get exclusive, hands-on support from Aprio’s certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors and Intuit Enterprise Suite specialists.

“At Aprio, we are passionate about helping clients grow with confidence,” said Jordan Fladell, Managing Director, Technology Advisory Services, Aprio. “Intuit is at the forefront of developing and delivering next-generation, AI-powered technologies to the millions of businesses and accountants on its platform. Like us, they’re client-obsessed and focused on supporting business growth. Many of our clients, including those already using QuickBooks, are growing in complexity and need a modern ERP solution that has a familiar user interface and provides a seamless migration on a tech stack they trust. This collaboration enables Aprio and Intuit to help mid-market leaders simplify their systems, make data-driven decisions, and scale.”

Over the next 12 to 24 months, Aprio and Intuit will work together to identify opportunities for Intuit customers transitioning into more complex business stages and extend the partnership beyond ERP to broader advisory and growth solutions.

Go here to learn more about Intuit Enterprise Suite. Visit Aprio’s website to learn more about their business advisory, accounting, and tax services.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, legal, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,400+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology.