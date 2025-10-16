Unleashing Strength in Style: Reebok and F45 Training Launch Global Partnership to Elevate Community Fitness

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reebok announced today a first-of-its-kind global partnership with F45 Training, one of the world’s fastest-growing fitness communities. The multi-year collaboration unites Reebok’s authority in performance and style with F45’s high-energy, community-driven training concept to set a new standard for how fitness looks, feels, and connects people worldwide.

As part of the partnership, Reebok becomes F45’s official partner for performance footwear, apparel, and wearables. On October 16, the Reebok Smart Ring will launch for purchase, providing coaches and members with robust training, recovery, and lifestyle tracking capabilities. In 2026, Reebok will outfit all F45 coaches in custom-designed uniforms and debut an exclusive co-branded member collection anchored by the award-winning Nano training shoe franchise, complemented by performance apparel and lifestyle layers.

“At Reebok, our mission has always been to inspire people to move, train, and live with confidence,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. “This partnership with F45 Training brings together two brands rooted in performance and community. By outfitting coaches and members around the world, we’re not only delivering best-in-class product innovation through the Nano franchise, but also creating experiences that connect people to the power of fitness culture in meaningful, energizing ways.”

The collaboration will also deliver experiences that bring a new era of fitness culture to life – including custom Reebok x F45 workouts, athlete-led classes, events, and digital storytelling that’s designed to inspire members to train harder, recover smarter, and represent their community with confidence and style.

“F45 Training has always been about pushing people to reach their best while building a community that inspires and supports each other,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer for F45 Training. “Partnering with Reebok gives us the tools to bring that vision to life on a global scale through gear, technology, and experiences that take every workout to the next level. Our Forward (FWD) launch event will be the ultimate celebration of what we can achieve together, uniting studios and members worldwide in a shared moment of strength, energy, and community.”

The iconic collaboration will be unveiled during the FWD event, which will be held on October 16 at View Boston (800 Boylston Street) – combining a physical event and a one-day synchronized workout experience taking place across F45 studios worldwide.

Additional activations will follow in key cities, including London, Sydney, and New York, and additional exclusive events throughout 2026.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit Reebok.com or F45Training.com.

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear​ that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world.

For more information, visit Reebok.com or for the latest news at News.Reebok.com. Discover Reebok on Instagram, X and Youtube.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA brands. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.

For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).