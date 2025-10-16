Salesforce and Google Expand Strategic Partnership with Deeper Integrations Across Agentforce 360 and Gemini Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Google today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, introducing a new wave of AI innovations designed to transform the enterprise. This collaboration brings Google's cutting-edge Gemini models to the new Agentforce 360 Platform.

The expanded partnership places employee productivity at the forefront, integrating Agentforce 360 with Google Workspace for sales and IT service and expanding the Salesforce Gemini integration, already available in Gmail, to more Google Workspace tools.

For employees and customers alike, these integrations deliver seamless, context-aware experiences across every touchpoint, building trust and setting a new standard for intelligent, connected customer interactions.

Gemini Integration and Next-Generation Agent Interoperability

Customers can now use Gemini models to power Salesforce’s Atlas Reasoning Engine, the brain behind Agentforce, expanding its model choice offerings and harnessing Gemini’s powerful multimodal intelligence to tackle complex, multistep enterprise problems. And because the reasoning engine now enables hybrid reasoning, Gemini users can deploy AI agents in Salesforce that deliver more accurate and consistent results for their businesses.

Salesforce and Google also are expanding the capabilities of large action models — which make it possible to automate processes, not just text — with fine-tuned Gemini models that outperform industry-leading LLMs against key CRM benchmarks. This means customers can more accurately and reliably automate complex, multistep business processes.

“In the enterprise environment, it’s imperative for AI agents to be highly capable and highly consistent, especially for critical use cases,” said Silvio Savarese, Chief Scientist at Salesforce. “Together, we are setting a new standard for building the future of what’s possible in the Agentic Enterprise down to the model level.”

This joint commitment to enterprise-grade AI is strengthened by Salesforce’s and Google’s support for open standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A), which enable multi-agent collaboration across platforms and specialized domains. This builds on Agentforce 360’s powerful orchestration capabilities for connecting agents, data, and tools across the enterprise.

Creating the AI-Enabled Workforce Led by Google Workspace with Gemini and Agentforce 360

Salesforce and Google have a long-standing history of enhancing employee experiences by seamlessly integrating Google Workspace and the Salesforce Platform. That’s the case once again for Agentforce 360, the latest evolution of Salesforce’s AI agent platform. This means that users can access Salesforce Customer 360 apps like Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service from Google Workspace apps like Gmail and Meet.

For instance, a visitor clicking a site can trigger Agentforce Sales to start a personalized Gmail conversation, qualify the lead, and schedule meetings in Google Calendar. And with the expanded Salesforce integration across Google Workspace with Gemini, a seller can securely access and view CRM data and insights across the Gemini app and tools like Sheets, Docs, Drive, Slides, and Meet.

The newly launched Agentforce IT Service solution also offers out-of-the-box integrations with Google, enabling agents and IT teams to increase the speed and quality of IT service delivery for common use cases like automating access to Google Workspace, managing the security of employee devices with ChromeOS, and analyzing IT service trends with Looker.

“The deeper integration of Google Workspace with Gemini and Salesforce has the power to fundamentally improve how teams get work done,” said George Kwon, VP of Product Management for Google Workspace Platform and Growth. “This integration unifies critical business information with powerful AI assistance, helping teams across sales, customer service, and IT make smarter decisions and streamline their work with critical information, all from the tools they use every day.”

Gemini Enterprise and Slack Merge Data for the Agentic Era

The partnership also brings Gemini Enterprise right into the flow of work by integrating with Slack's Real-Time Search API.

This collaboration enables Gemini Enterprise users to ground responses directly in an organization's most current conversational data and files, empowering users to move swiftly from insight to action.

The partnership also introduces a new entry point to a Gemini Enterprise agent that can be used from directly within the Slack user interface, creating a bidirectional workflow. Users can interact with Gemini Enterprise to get instant insights and summaries grounded in their Slack workspace.

Additional momentum across the Google and Salesforce partnership:

Service Cloud and Customer Engagement Suite: End-to-end contact center solution leveraging Google telephony, Service Cloud desktop, and customer choice across agentic capabilities | GA H1 2026

End-to-end contact center solution leveraging Google telephony, Service Cloud desktop, and customer choice across agentic capabilities | GA H1 2026 Zero Copy with Data 360 and BigQuery: Seamlessly and securely access and activate data across your enterprise. Data Query Federation, Data Sharing, and Federated Authentication | GA now Data File Federation | GA H2 2026

Seamlessly and securely access and activate data across your enterprise.

