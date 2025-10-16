Genesys and Scaled Cognition Partner to Advance Responsible Agentic AI Customer Experience Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, and Scaled Cognition, the pioneering AI lab building specialized large action models (LAMs) for customer experience (CX) and enterprise workflows, today announced a new strategic partnership to advance reliable agentic AI.

Building on the Genesys Cloud™ platform and its industry-leading native AI, the collaboration with Scaled Cognition will further strengthen how organizations deliver agentic experiences their customers can trust. Alongside the partnership, Genesys has invested in Scaled Cognition to support its growth and joint innovation.

By combining the experience orchestration leadership of the Genesys Cloud platform with the LAM for CX workflows delivered by Scaled Cognition, the companies will enable enterprises to deploy autonomous agents with greater accuracy, governance and trust. The partnership will pair new model innovation from Scaled Cognition with Genesys Cloud, equipping organizations to create high-performing virtual agents that can execute complex tasks dependably, collaborate across AI and human teams and meet compliance requirements.

The Scaled Cognition Agentic Pretrained Transformer (APT-1) large-action model uses novel technology that goes beyond traditional LLMs with the ability to eliminate hallucinations and help organizations maintain accuracy and alignment with enterprise policies. Through the collaboration, organizations will be able to translate sophisticated business actions into deterministic behaviors, helping ensure customer outcomes remain predictable, transparent and consistent with their standards.

“Trust, reliability and performance are essential for organizations to embrace agentic AI,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys. “Our partnership with Scaled Cognition reinforces our commitment to leading the industry into the agentic era with systems that drive customer loyalty and increase operating efficiency. Together, we’re helping organizations harness agentic AI to orchestrate customer experiences with the responsibility, governance and scale they need to succeed.”

“Our partnership with Genesys marks an important evolution in customer experience, one of the most rapidly advancing and exciting areas of AI innovation. Together, we’re combining the trust and global reach of Genesys with Scaled Cognition’s specialized LAMs that are engineered for reliability and precision in enterprise CX. Our shared mission is to deliver trusted, transformative experiences that safeguard brand equity and help organizations worldwide realize the full potential of agentic AI,” said Dan Roth, CEO of Scaled Cognition.

Expanding the Foundation of Agentic CX Orchestration

Earlier this year, Genesys introduced Genesys Cloud™ AI Studio and its flagship capability AI Guides to give organizations the tools to design, deploy and govern semi-autonomous AI agents without coding. These capabilities empower organizations to deploy agentic AI with the critical guardrails needed to align with relevant requirements, such as enterprise policies, brand values and regulatory requirements.

Scaled Cognition brings a complementary strength as a pioneering model lab focused exclusively on CX with its agentic paradigm designed for decision-making and action-taking instead of text prediction alone. Its APT-1 LAM delivers determinism, can help eliminate hallucinations and increases reliability in customer service workflows.

Together, Genesys and Scaled Cognition will build on this foundation by combining the advanced capabilities of Genesys Cloud AI with Scaled Cognition LAMs to deepen the dependability and trustworthiness of virtual agents.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

About Scaled Cognition

Scaled Cognition is the world’s only LAM model lab dedicated exclusively to customer experience and pioneering agentic models purpose-built for reliable action-taking enterprise applications. Backed by Khosla Ventures, the company’s flagship Agentic Pretrained Transformer (APT) technology can eliminate hallucinations, enforces enterprise policies and increases reliability in real-world CX workflows. Founded by serial AI entrepreneurs, former Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Conversational AI Dan Roth, and UC Berkeley AI Professor Dan Klein, and built by a team of world-class PhD researchers and engineers, Scaled Cognition advances the science of agentic AI to deliver safe, policy-aligned automation that enterprises can trust.