Tempus Announces Collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics to Advance Biomarker-Driven Oncology Research

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugates (ADC) cancer treatments. The collaboration aims to leverage Tempus’ proprietary real-world dataset to advance biomarker-driven research and support the development of Whitehawk Therapeutics’ oncology pipeline.

Under the agreement, Whitehawk Therapeutics will apply Tempus’ de-identified multimodal database to support the biotech’s clinical trial designs by focusing on the right patient population(s) with the highest level of demonstrated real-world unmet need. The collaboration will center on powering research spanning Whitehawk Therapeutics’ ADC portfolio, which includes three assets designed to target clinically validated proteins (PTK7, MUC16 and SEZ6) that are broadly expressed in high-potential cancer indications, such as lung and gynecological cancers.

“Tempus’ comprehensive, multimodal data, paired with Whitehawk’s ADC drug development expertise, create a powerful foundation to validate the potential of their portfolio in a promising class of targeted cancer therapeutics,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer at Tempus. “We’re committed to working in tandem with our biotech collaborators to uncover actionable insights from our AI platform so they can make smarter, faster decisions throughout the drug development process.”

“A proactive approach to our biomarker strategy ensures our programs are guided by data-driven insights,” said Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, Whitehawk Therapeutics. “By partnering with Tempus, our goal is to better understand the expression of our ADC protein targets to inform indication prioritization for our clinical development programs and better exploit the full potential of our pipeline. An important aspect of this partnership will be continuing to establish the concordance between RNA and IHC expression of our targets. Because RNA testing is objective, reproducible and scalable, establishing it as a reliable alternative to the more subjective IHC methods could enhance our ability to readily identify appropriate patients for our ADC therapies.”

