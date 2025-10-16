Optimum Energy Powers Up Partnership with Conference USA

SEATTLE & BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimum Energy, a leading energy as a service provider for higher education, announced it will serve as a premier corporate sponsor for Conference USA (CUSA). This partnership champions CUSA's mission of fostering success through dynamic partnerships, highlighting Optimum Energy's dedication to supporting the operational and academic excellence of its member institutions.

A Strategic Partnership

Optimum Energy’s sponsorship of CUSA underscores its commitment to higher education. The company delivers customized energy-as-a-service solutions across the entire project lifecycle, from assessment to ongoing optimization, leveraging advanced technology for improving operations and maintenance, helping universities reduce costs, strengthen infrastructure, and achieve long-term sustainability.

"Higher education is a cornerstone of the customers we serve," said Lisa Roy, CEO & President of Optimum Energy. "Our operational expertise complements Conference USA’s vision by addressing the infrastructure challenges universities face every day. Together, we are strengthening the foundation that allows institutions to reduce costs, improve sustainability, and stay focused on delivering the best possible student experience."

Optimum Energy and Conference USA share a forward‑looking philosophy: advancing higher education by challenging convention. As CUSA pushes its member schools and student‑athletes to reach new levels of achievement, Optimum Energy ensures campuses have the sustainable, efficient foundations needed to support that progress. This alignment allows both organizations to focus on what they do best, elevating higher education and the communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Optimum Energy as a sponsor of CUSA,” CUSA Chief Revenue Officer Drew Maulsby said. “As we continue to grow our partnership portfolio, we value the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with companies like Optimum Energy.”

About Optimum Energy

Optimum Energy is an established global leader in holistic energy infrastructure optimization, providing comprehensive and integrated solutions to mission-critical facilities. Its expertise spans a full spectrum of services, from initial engineering and construction to ongoing maintenance, asset management, and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings. By serving key sectors such as healthcare, higher education, and advanced manufacturing, Optimum Energy delivers measurable efficiency and enhanced resilience. The company leverages proprietary innovation and AI-driven technology to provide continued savings, reliability, and resilience, while its flexible financing models, including off-balance sheet structures, enable its clients to accelerate cost savings and meet performance goals with confidence. For more information, visit www.optimumenergyco.com

About Conference USA

Conference USA is an NCAA Division I athletic conference championing success in college athletics through dedicated leadership, dynamic partnerships, and diverse membership. Founded in 1995 and based in Dallas, CUSA is home to a growing number of member institutions.