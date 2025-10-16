-

The Mobility House Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Cooperative Purchasing of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

The contract, in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) category, provides streamlined procurement and preferred pricing for public sector fleet operators

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobility House, the world-leading provider of interoperable fleet electrification solutions, has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract for electric vehicle chargers, charge management software, and consulting services for fleet operators in the United States and Canada. Cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell gives public agencies like schools, municipalities, and transit agencies access to pre-negotiated pricing from vetted vendors, saving time and money.

“We’re proud to have been awarded by Sourcewell through a competitive and highly selective process,” said Zoheb Davar, VP of Business Development and Growth at The Mobility House North America. “This contract expands our ability to serve public sector fleets throughout North America by reducing their procurement timeline and helping the customer find a trusted technology partner like The Mobility House.”

Sourcewell is a self-funded government organization, harnessing the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

Eligible public agencies can learn more about cooperative purchasing of electric fleet charging infrastructure at https://www.mobilityhouse.com/usa_en/solutions/sourcewell.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House is shaping the zero emissions future of energy and mobility. Our resilient charging technology makes EV charging reliable and flexible, and provides drivers the freedom of zero emissions, zero cost charging. We integrate flexible charging with energy systems to stabilize the electrical grid and free it from fossil fuels. Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, The Mobility House currently manages more than 2,700 EV fleet charging facilities, charges hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, and trades power from more than 180 MWh of energy storage. Visit MobilityHouse.us.

Contacts

Media Contact
Dylan Gasperik
Director, Marketing & Communications
Dylan.Gasperik@MobilityHouse.com
650-629-4262

