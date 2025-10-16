DoubleVerify Expands AI-Powered Brand Suitability Measurement Coverage Across Meta Threads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the expansion of its post-bid brand suitability measurement coverage across Meta Threads feed. With this release, global advertisers can leverage DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification technology to gain transparency into the content and context surrounding their ads on Threads feed.

“As advertising evolves across emerging platforms like Threads, independent verification is critical to building trust and driving performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With this expansion, DV ensures that global brands have the transparency, confidence, and actionable insights they need to maximize the impact of their campaigns across Meta.”

For brands, Threads provides a unique environment to connect with engaged communities in real time. However, the fast-moving, conversational nature of the platform means they need trusted measurement to verify their ads appear beside suitable, contextually-relevant content without sacrificing scale.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from:

Proprietary Technology – AI-powered classification ensures accuracy at scale, analyzing content directly above and below ads to verify suitability.

– AI-powered classification ensures accuracy at scale, analyzing content directly above and below ads to verify suitability. Comprehensive Coverage – Holistic media quality measurement now spans Threads, Instagram, Facebook, and Audience Network.

– Holistic media quality measurement now spans Threads, Instagram, Facebook, and Audience Network. Trusted Measurement – Global brands benefit from DV’s independent, third-party verification to monitor campaign quality.

DV’s brand suitability is powered by its proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to deliver accurate content classifications at scale. Using innovative key frame extraction, DV pinpoints the most relevant video moments, enabling faster and more precise analysis while reducing computing power and environmental impact.

In addition, advertisers will have access to measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics platform, to monitor the media quality of their Meta Threads feed campaigns.

DV’s brand suitability for social is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend. As part of media verification, DV’s brand suitability tools help advertisers safeguard brand equity, maximize contextual relevance, and reduce waste.

DV’s brand suitability monitoring is now available on Threads feed globally, with fraud and viewability measurement to follow soon.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Meta Inc.