Horace Mann partners with Teach For America to Support Educators in Low-Income Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horace Mann, the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success, announced a new partnership with education nonprofit and leadership development organization Teach For America to support the financial wellbeing of educators, with a focus on those serving in schools across the country that face unique challenges, such as high concentrations of poverty and other barriers to academic opportunity.

Aligned by a shared mission of service, Horace Mann and Teach For America are working together to ensure that teachers — the heart of classrooms and communities — have the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive both personally and professionally.

“Teachers have the power to transform lives by inspiring students to achieve their goals," said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer for Horace Mann. "By partnering with Teach For America, we’re investing in building stronger schools, stronger communities, and brighter futures for all."

Through this collaboration, more than 5,500 Teach For America corps members and 70,000 alumni will gain access to tailored financial education resources, webinars, and personalized support from Horace Mann representatives who understand the specific needs of educators.

“Our corps members and alumni lead in places where the call to ensure every learner can access relevant education resources is deeply personal and urgent,” said Dr. Monica Clem, Vice President, Career Center & Alumni Talent Strategy at Teach For America. “They’re not only shaping futures — they’re anchoring entire communities. This partnership with Horace Mann reinforces what we believe: that thriving educators are essential to thriving communities, and they deserve resources built with that in mind.”

The initiative is focused on educators in low-income schools, where resources are often limited, but the potential for impact is high. By combining Teach For America’s reach with Horace Mann’s expertise in financial solutions for educators, the partnership aims to help teachers make informed financial decisions throughout their careers so they can focus on inspiring students to achieve their best.

To kick off the partnership, Teach For America’s Career Center, in collaboration with Horace Mann and other financial partners, is hosting a session during TFA’s Career Acceleration Series, which will equip early- and mid-career leaders with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions. Participants will gain insights, practical tools and strategies tailored for educators and leaders in social impact fields—from managing student debt, to planning for retirement and more. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, October 29, at 7 pm EST. For more information and to register, please go here.

About Horace Mann​

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Teach For America

Teach For America partners with communities across the country to reach One Day when every child has access to an excellent education. Founded in 1990, Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a growing network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that impact a young person’s education. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 70,000 alumni, corps members, and Ignite fellows working in pursuit of profound change so that one day every child has the opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org.