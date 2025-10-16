IKS Health Announces Novel Generative AI Platform Built on Google Cloud

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, today announced in advance of the annual HLTH conference the launch of its new agentic AI platform built on Google Cloud technologies, including the Gemini family of models. The platform is a generative AI-based, multi-agent system that can detect when prior authorization is required, leveraging deep domain expertise and proprietary human-in-the-loop technology to ensure accuracy, speed, scalability, and compliance.

IKS Health’s innovative solution orchestrates a roll out of critical operations functions into a unified and efficient connected workflow, including ambient documentation, charting, coding, order capture, claim submissions, and prior authorizations directly with insurers. By connecting these stages of the patient journey, organizations will benefit from reduced documentation burden and enhanced patient access to care, removing the chores of healthcare from clinician and care teams.

“We are committed to leading the agentic revolution, and with our powerful partnership with Google Cloud, we are strengthening our long-term ambitions to transform healthcare workflows,” said Sachin K. Gupta, founder and global CEO, IKS Health. “By using Google Cloud’s agentic AI infrastructure, we are creating a connected care platform that eliminates point solution friction to drive faster and better outcomes across the patient journey.”

The Power of Agentic AI combined with Human-in-the-Loop

The core of this efficiency is powered by the scaling and advanced AI capabilities of Google Cloud, leveraging the Gemini family of models, Agent Development Kit (ADK), and Vertex AI.

Task automation: The AI agents are estimated to autonomously handle up to 80 percent of the routine, repetitive tasks previously done by humans, such as those involved in insurance approvals and document processing, depending on the complexity.

Human-in-the-loop safety: The system is designed around a human-in-the-loop model, which ensures that IKS Health agents review and oversee the AI's actions when medically necessary, maintaining clinical safety and accuracy.

The full IKS Health Care Enablement Platform will feature comprehensive, interconnected tasks managed by agent-driven workflows. This fundamentally reduces administrative and operational burdens, improves efficiencies, and ultimately provides clinicians and care teams with more time for direct patient care.

"We are incredibly impressed with how IKS Health is using Gemini and other agentic capabilities to deliver real, multi-step solutions today," said Aashima Gupta, global director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "Their deep integration with our platform and human-in-the-loop approach is an ideal example of gen AI in action, moving beyond roadmaps to create a tangible impact on reducing administrative burdens in healthcare today."

The industry is poised for modernization, as the administrative burden in healthcare continues to strain clinician well-being and patient care. Clinicians spend nearly 28 hours weekly on administrative work, while staff average 34–36 hours, according to a Google Cloud study conducted by The Harris Poll. Record-keeping, insurance forms, and prior authorizations drive burnout for over 80% of clinicians and reduce patient time for eight in 10 providers, the study reported. IKS Health removes many of the chores of healthcare so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering exceptional care.

About IKS Health

IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates AI, agentic workflows, and human expertise to create smarter operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for “Augmenting Human Expertise with AI,” IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309}