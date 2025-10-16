Everfox and Virtru Partner to Improve Zero Trust Interoperability Among National Security Agencies

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everfox, a leader in cross domain and insider risk solutions, and Virtru, an innovator in data-centric security, today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering a cross domain-enabled enterprise platform that will accelerate compliance with Allied Communication Publication (ACP) 240. This standard has been adopted by FVEY partners and other allied nations in an effort to continue implementing Zero Trust security measures and achieve Data-Centric Security (DCS) for multi-domain operations.

Together with Virtru, we’re extending Zero Trust across multi-domain environments and enabling America’s security agencies to share vital information faster than ever and more securely than ever. Share

ACP 240 is underpinned by Virtru’s Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF), which is designed to protect data wherever it travels, even in coalition or contested environments. Everfox’s Cross Domain Solutions (CDS) and Virtru’s Data Security Platform combine to deliver a ground-breaking ACP 240-compliant secure data sharing fabric for multi-domain and multi-classification collaboration among U.S. agencies, allied nations, and mission partners. The open-standard Trusted Data Format (TDF) serves as the foundation for ZTDF.

“Together with Virtru, we’re extending Zero Trust across multi-domain environments and enabling America’s security agencies to share vital information faster than ever and more securely than ever,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. “By putting security controls inside the data and trusted enforcement at the network boundary, sensitive information can move with confidence. That means secure, auditable data sharing for government teams, partners and integrators, and real decision advantage at mission speed.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Everfox and its world-class CDS to deliver a next-generation, secure information-sharing fabric that will allow agencies to transfer data across classification boundaries while keeping controls on the data itself. Maintaining ownership and control of sensitive data as it inevitably travels outside of the perimeter is invaluable for mission partners,” said John Ackerly, Co-Founder and CEO of Virtru.

The Everfox and Virtru partnership delivers:

Rapid, governed sharing across classification boundaries to improve decision advantage and speed

Open, standard-based controls that stay with the data

Trusted movement across network boundaries with end-to-end policy

Readiness from sovereign cloud to the tactical edge, with clear lineage for analytics and AI

About Everfox

Everfox (formerly Forcepoint Federal) has protected the critical data and networks of U.S. and foreign government agencies for more than 30 years. As a leader in mission-proven and accredited cross domain solutions and multi-level information sharing and data transfer, and a provider of state-of-the-art cyber threat protection and national-security grade insider risk solutions, we move mission-critical information quickly and securely and prevent malware and human threats from compromising our customers’ networks. Everfox empowers governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely wherever and however their people need it.

About Virtru

Virtru empowers organizations to unlock the power of data while maintaining control wherever it's stored and shared. Trusted by over 6,000 organizations across the public and private sectors—including JPMorganChase, Equifax, Capital One, Salesforce, and the U.S. Department of Defense—Virtru’s Data Security Platform has created a new paradigm in data-centric security, where protection travels with the data itself rather than relying on traditional perimeter defenses. From global enterprises to national defense and intelligence agencies, Virtru’s award-winning solutions provide simple, powerful data-centric security, built on the Trusted Data Format (TDF), an open standard for data protection created by Virtru Co-Founder and Chief Architect Will Ackerly. With strong momentum across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Virtru continues to expand its footprint among mission-critical customers seeking to safeguard sensitive data in dynamic environments. Learn more at virtru.com.