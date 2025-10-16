VirnetX Awarded Coveted GSA Schedule Contract

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirnetX Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: VHC), a global leader in secure communications and zero-trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been officially awarded a General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract (the “GSA Schedule”). This designation makes VirnetX an approved technology provider for federal, state, and local government agencies seeking mission-critical cybersecurity, secure communications, and digital-engineering capabilities under pre-negotiated terms and pricing.

The GSA Schedule is a long-term government-wide contract vehicle that simplifies procurement for U.S. agencies, offering streamlined access to innovative, compliant, and cost-effective technologies. VirnetX’s inclusion on the GSA Schedule reflects the company’s demonstrated track record of innovation, security, and compliance excellence, positioning it to collaborate on defense initiatives, bid on government contracts and support the Department of War, intelligence community, and other government agencies in advancing resilient, zero-trust mission environments.

The award marks another milestone in VirnetX’s strategic evolution toward government and defense partnerships, building upon its recent security accreditations and expansion into its Digital Engineering and Cyber Threat Intelligence services. Through its GSA Schedule contract, VirnetX will deliver its federal customers enhanced access to its patented technologies, including the VirnetX Matrix® and War Room® platforms, which are designed to secure real-time communications, collaboration, and command and control networks across multi-domain environments.

“Being awarded a GSA Schedule contract is a major step forward for VirnetX,” said Kendall Larsen, CEO and President of VirnetX. “It validates our commitment to delivering trusted, cybersecurity solutions to government agencies seeking unbreachable, managed attribution technology. This achievement expands our ability to rapidly support the government’s digital modernization efforts, from secure communications to battle management solutions that help protect critical infrastructure and national interests.”

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company specializing in patented Zero Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”) for secure network communications. The company’s solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and its flagship platform, VirnetX One™, and products like War Room™ and VirnetX Matrix™, are designed to be device and location independent and enable secure, real-time communication environments for U.S. defense, intelligence, and government agencies, as well as enterprise applications and critical infrastructure. The company also offers Digital Engineering services that align with defense strategies, including its comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence and assessment services and Model-Based System Engineering processes. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com.

