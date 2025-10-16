DoorDash and Waymo Launch Autonomous Delivery Service and Introduce Limited-Time Waymo Promotion for DashPass Members

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH) announced a new partnership with Waymo to launch an autonomous delivery service in Metro Phoenix and introduce a limited-time $10 Waymo promotion for DashPass members in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

From now through the end of the year, DashPass members in these three cities can receive $10 off one Waymo ride per month.* A new promotion code will be issued at the start of each month through December 31, 2025.

Testing of the new autonomous delivery service in Metro Phoenix is now underway, with plans to launch broader commercial operations later this year. DoorDash consumers in the area may be matched with a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle for deliveries from participating merchants using DoorDash’s Autonomous Delivery Platform, the system that helps orchestrate different types of delivery methods together at scale, whether that’s Dashers, robots, drones, or Waymo. The service will begin with deliveries from DashMart, DoorDash’s owned and operated convenience, grocery, and retail store that also powers DashMart Fulfillment Services, with plans to expand over time.

“DashPass is designed to give consumers consistent value, convenience, and access to the best of their communities, and our partnership with Waymo builds on that promise,” said David Richter, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at DoorDash. “Together, we’re giving members access to, and savings on, a new and delightful experience, while advancing our vision for a multi-modal autonomous future of local commerce.”

“We are excited to make everyday errands easier with the Waymo Driver, offering the added peace of mind that comes with our safe and reliable technology. Through our partnership with DoorDash, we leverage our proven delivery experience to provide customers with a seamless, contact-free way to get items they need, whether it’s groceries or a quick bite,” said Nicole Gavel, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Waymo.

DashPass offers exclusive deals, member-only benefits, and $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers. On average, DashPass members save $5 per eligible order and have collectively saved more than $10 billion globally since the program launched in 2018.

*On weekday rides booked between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Terms apply.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and such statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the opportunity and expected benefits of the partnership between DoorDash and Waymo. Expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For information on potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from any results predicted, please see DoorDash’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.