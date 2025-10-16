Northern Trust Selects Broadridge Global Class Action Services

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is expanding its global asset recovery capabilities by leveraging global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE: BR) proprietary global class action technology, enabling clients to optimize claim recoveries and increase engagement in settlement processes.

The enhanced solutions provide investors with greater transparency, operational agility and broader access to global asset recovery opportunities as new laws are passed, including support for investments in countries with “Opt-in” class action systems. Share

Enhancements available with the new service include expanded coverage for more than 35 markets and, for the first time, support for “opt-in" markets where claimants can elect to participate in litigation prior to the suit being settled. In addition, enhanced reporting provides clients with greater detail over the lifecycle of their class action cases, including upcoming filing deadlines, case summary and claim detail reports, and detailed listings of all claim distributions.

“Northern Trust is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help clients unlock the full potential of their investment strategies,” said Kevin Blair, global head of Securities Services at Northern Trust. “Expanding our collaboration with Broadridge reflects our dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology and market insights to help elevate client outcomes and drive forward-looking growth.”

“With the rising complexity and volume of securities class actions, financial institutions must seize every opportunity to protect and recover assets through best-in-class stewardship practices,” said Steve Cirami, senior vice president, general manager of U.S. Proxy, Corporate Actions and Global Class Actions at Broadridge. “Broadridge’s Global Class Action Services equips firms like Northern Trust with tools to increase recoveries, streamline settlement participation and bolster operational performance.”

Northern Trust’s implementation comes at a time when the global class action landscape is expanding rapidly, with over 35 jurisdictions now supporting collective redress mechanisms for shareholders. In 2024 alone, class action settlements reached $5.2 billion across 135 cases worldwide, highlighting the growing importance of comprehensive asset recovery solutions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

