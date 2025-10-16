Planet Awarded Luno B Contract by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for AI-Enabled Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced its subsidiary Planet Labs Federal has been awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Luno B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Planet Labs Federal today announced it has been awarded a $12.8M contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Luno B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Share

The $12.8 million initial award is for Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR). Under this award, Planet will provide the NGA with AI-enabled Maritime Domain Awareness solutions, which include vessel detections and monitoring over key areas of interest in Asia-Pacific. The contract, which was won with Planet partner SynMax, integrates Planet’s daily, global PlanetScope data and SynMax’s Theia product analytics – providing AI-enabled detections of maritime events at strategic and tactical levels. These insights are crucial for revealing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and vessel spoofing.

“Planet is proud to deepen our partnership with the National Geospatial Agency as the prime provider for AAMOR under Luno B,” said Jon Powers, Planet VP of Global Defense and Intelligence. “In leveraging our PlanetScope constellation, which provides unparalleled broad area coverage of high interest ocean areas with near-daily revisit rates, users will continue to have the critical, relevant data they need to act quickly and decisively to help maintain maritime security around the world.”

Luno B was developed to provide the national security community with timely access to high-quality commercial Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT). Through Luno B, GEOINT users have access to data and analytic services that add new context to analytic assessments by characterizing worldwide economic, environmental, and geo-political activities, as well as illegal, unregulated, and unreported activities. Under the Luno B IDIQ, the NGA can exercise a number of pre-priced options to expand this AAMOR award or extend its length.

Planet Federal is pleased to equip US Federal Civilian Agencies, the Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community with timely satellite data and analytics required to monitor and respond to global changes, and looks forward to this ongoing, important collaboration with the NGA.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about the expansion of the high resolution capacity of Planet’s fleet, the delivery of such capacity to Planet customers, and the Company’s ability to realize any of the potential benefits from product and satellite launches, either as designed, within the expected time frame, in a cost-effective manner, or at all. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.