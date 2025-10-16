Veritone Unveils New AI-Powered Features to its Redact Solution for Greater Privacy and Accessibility for Public Safety

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that Veritone Redact, its industry-leading SaaS application that automates the process of redacting sensitive information, now includes AI-powered voice masking, the highly anticipated inverse blur feature, and transcription capabilities in 64 languages, which collectively transform how organizations approach audio and video redaction. These innovations address critical privacy, compliance, and productivity needs across legal, law enforcement, and corporate environments.

Safeguarding Anonymity with Voice Masking

The new voice masking feature leverages Veritone’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, to replace original voices with AI-generated ones while maintaining the same tone and inflection, and ensuring the voice is distinct and untraceable. This approach is unique among other voice masking products on the market and eliminates the exposure risks commonly associated with traditional voice masking methods, such as pitch alteration.

“Voice masking is crucial for safeguarding the privacy of vulnerable individuals,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. “Whether it’s protecting someone in an eyewitness protection program or anonymizing a minor in a sensitive case, this feature provides unparalleled assurance that personally identifiable information remains secure.”

Recent state legislation, including new requirements in Washington and Minnesota, is driving the need for advanced voice redaction solutions. For example, Washington’s amended Public Records Act now mandates that voices in audio-recorded workplace investigations must be altered to preserve tone and inflection while rendering them unrecognizable – neither names nor titles may be disclosed to the public without consent, except in the case of certain public officials. Similarly, Minnesota’s body-worn camera statute defines “redact” as blurring video or distorting audio so that the identity of subjects in recordings is obscured and unidentifiable. Veritone’s voice masking technology directly supports organizations seeking compliance with these new legal standards.

“These new voice masking capabilities in Veritone Redact are invaluable for our organization, giving us the flexibility to safeguard sensitive information while pursuing the best possible public safety outcomes,” said Dustin Schulte, Administrative Assistant 2 of the Eastern Washington University Police Department. “Being able to anonymize voices while preserving natural tone and clarity are crucial to meeting evolving privacy and compliance requirements, protecting those whose identities must remain confidential, and these new voice masking capabilities are a step in the right direction.”

Inverse Blur to Isolate What Matters Most

Inverse blur functionality allows users to redact an entire scene while highlighting one or more persons or objects of interest. By focusing on a single element and obscuring all other visual details, this feature saves time and enhances precision in managed services or operational workflows. Instead of manually adjusting multiple steps, users can now apply a redaction effect seamlessly to isolate key subjects while maintaining compliance with privacy laws.

Bridging Language Barriers with Expanded Language Transcription

Veritone Redact now supports transcription in 64 languages, enabling users to transcribe and then redact audio and video files directly in their native language. These features reinforce Veritone’s ongoing mission to bring AI solutions and operational efficiency to the public sector.

Showcasing AI solutions for Law Enforcement at the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP)

Veritone will participate in the International Association of Chiefs of Police from October 18 to 21 in Denver. At its booth (1505) at the Colorado Convention Center, Veritone will showcase AI solutions that help public safety agencies accelerate investigations, increase crime solve rates, and enhance public trust, transparency, and operational efficiency. Visitors to the booth can experience demonstrations and learn about Veritone’s solutions, including Veritone Redact and its Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS).

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere.

