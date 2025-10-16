Gurobi Optimization Helps MyGoals Transform Personal Financial Planning

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced that Canadian fintech company MyGoals is leveraging the Gurobi Optimizer to deliver smarter, more personalized financial planning strategies. By applying advanced mathematical optimization, MyGoals is helping clients maximize after-tax retirement income, balance competing financial goals, and improve long-term legacy outcomes.

Unlike traditional planning tools, which often rely on simple calculators or simulations, MyGoals uses optimization to connect and prioritize multiple client goals, such as retirement, home ownership, education, and legacy, while accounting for complex Canadian tax rules and multiple account types. The result is a highly personalized financial strategy that adapts to each client’s unique needs.

With Gurobi powering its optimization models, MyGoals has achieved:

2%–10% improvement in after-tax retirement income

10%–20% improvement in after-tax income and legacy outcomes, compared to conventional financial plans

Faster plan delivery versus manual or conventional tools

“By combining all sources of savings and income such as RRSP, TFSA, corporate money, CPP, OAS, GIS, part-time work, and even private pensions, we can then maximize after-tax retirement income and combine that with how one leaves the most legacy possible to their heirs. That’s not something you can do with a spreadsheet,” said Raphi Zaionz, Founder of MyGoals.

Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization, added: “We’re excited to see MyGoals apply optimization to an area that impacts so many people’s lives — personal financial planning. This is a great example of how mathematical optimization can be used to navigate complexity, uncover better strategies, and ultimately deliver peace of mind. We’re proud that Gurobi is helping MyGoals bring these capabilities to individuals and advisors.”

MyGoals models both accumulation and decumulation, showing clients how to contribute during their careers and how to withdraw strategically in retirement. The optimizer also identifies the best timing for government benefits such as CPP, QPP, and OAS.

With this approach, MyGoals is redefining retirement planning for Canadians, giving financial advisors and their clients powerful new tools to navigate complex decisions with confidence.

To learn more about how Gurobi and MyGoals are redefining personal financial planning with optimization, read the full case study.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating. Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.