Snowflake and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership for Enterprise-Ready AI & Analytics

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), the industry leading provider of enterprise operating systems, today announced a new partnership that integrates Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). With this partnership, customers in the commercial and public sectors will be able to build more efficient and trusted data pipelines, faster data analytics, and AI applications. With the expanded integration between Foundry and Snowflake Iceberg Tables, joint customers can achieve bidirectional, zero-copy interoperability.

Eaton, a global intelligent power management company that operates in over 175 countries, is leveraging the new Snowflake and Palantir partnership to build a best-in-class data foundation for its operations supported by AI-enabled workflows. By combining data from various sources into a unified, AI-ready, secure source of truth that spans both platforms, Eaton eliminates data duplication, supports enterprise-wide governance, and increases development speed of AI applications. The Snowflake and Palantir integration enables customers like Eaton to rapidly deploy AI agents that can improve key metrics like business customer lifetime value and churn reduction, while simultaneously lowering costs and complexity.

“Discoverability, accessibility, and usability are key to unlocking the value of our data assets for the business,” said Ross Schalmo, Chief Data Officer at Eaton. “With a native integration between Snowflake and Palantir, two of our strategic technology partners, we eliminate tedious data movement tasks allowing us to focus on delivering outcomes ranging from agentic configuration, pricing and quoting to digital twins on our shop floor and improved servicing of our products in the field.”

In practice, this integration is enabling Eaton to:

Improve the customer experience, with capabilities like AI-driven order recommendations that support product on-time delivery

Connect engineering to manufacturing with supply chain orchestration, including moving from shop-level process optimizations to agentic AI for global improvements in inventory, on time delivery, and quality

Take full advantage of turnkey integrations and connectors within each platform to create a unified technical landscape and unlock end-to-end traceability across the business

“Bringing the power of the Palantir and Snowflake platforms together is a natural fit, aimed at reducing friction for customers to more easily deploy intelligent apps and accelerate time to value,” said Mike Gannon, Chief Revenue Officer, Snowflake. “With this partnership, we’re providing our customers with the solutions they need today to be at the forefront of AI innovation, while also preparing them for the future by committing to close collaboration with the Palantir team to achieve their full potential through data and AI.”

“First class interoperability means our customers win,” said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir Technologies. “We are excited to partner with Snowflake to power our customers’ futures together, with Eaton setting the standard for what the AI-powered institution of the future will look like.”

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the expected benefits of our software platforms and any associated certifications. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customers’ ability to modify or terminate their contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

