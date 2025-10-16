GTT Partners with Insight to Fast-Track Journey from Software-Defined to AI-Powered Networking and Security as a Service with NVIDIA-Accelerated Computing and Software

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions integrator that solves clients’ technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software and services, today announced the successful deployment of a new AI factory for GTT, built on Dell PowerEdge servers with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform. GTT, NVIDIA, Dell Technologies and Insight have worked together to design and implement GTT’s new, scalable AI infrastructure and architecture to enhance the GTT customer experience, create operational efficiencies for GTT employees and launch new data-driven products.

The collaboration combines GTT’s approach with an advanced technology stack featuring Dell PowerEdge servers, NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA networking, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and Insight’s integration expertise to support the three core pillars of GTT’s AI strategy:

Transform the customer experience paradigm and expectation of the service provider industry

Accelerate new product innovation via AI-driven insights

Scale employee productivity via generative and agentic AI

“The three pillars of our AI strategy are driving a paradigm shift for networking and security as a service,” said Fletcher Keister, chief product and technology officer, GTT. “Insight’s NVIDIA expertise and integration capabilities were critical in accelerating our journey. They ensured we had the right solution in place to scale our AI initiatives on NVIDIA’s industry-leading platform of enterprise solutions.”

“True digital transformation isn’t about technology alone; it’s about integrating the right tools into a strategic framework that delivers tangible business outcomes,” said Joyce Mullen, president and CEO at Insight. “Our collaboration with GTT, Dell and NVIDIA is a prime example of how we help clients accelerate their ambitions. With our support in integrating a complex ecosystem of hardware, software and services, GTT is rapidly moving from AI-enabled vision to production-ready value, creating a powerful competitive advantage.”

This strategic initiative has enabled GTT to build a clear road map for embedding AI throughout both its product development process and end-to-end customer experience life cycle. GTT is now positioned to continuously evolve and deploy AI-driven experiences to both its customers and employees.

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

