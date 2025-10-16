HSS and New York Road Runners Hold First Annual Runner Health Symposium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health and the official hospital of the TCS New York City Marathon, will host the 1st Annual Runner Health Symposium in collaboration with New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit that “runs” New York City producing 60 annual adult and youth races, including the marathon. The symposium combines the passion for running with medical and scientific education. Runners will learn about heart health, running mechanics and training tips while physicians share strategies for treating runners.

The symposium is free of charge and will be held on Saturday, October 18th, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. The one-day program can accommodate a limited number of in-person registrants (150 people) and virtual audience of thousands of both runners and medical affiliated personnel who care for runners including physicians, physical therapists, athletic trainers, nutritionists, and running coaches. The first two hours of the program are dedicated to the general community of runners, while the second two hours have a more specific medical focus. The location for in-person registrants is Hospital for Special Surgery, 535 East 70th Street New York, NY 10021, Richard L. Menschel Education Center, 2nd Floor.

Jordan Metzl, MD, a sports medicine physician at HSS widely known for his passion for sports medicine and fitness, is bringing his concept of running medicine to life through this one-day seminar uniting runners and the experts who treat them. “Our goal was to create a full-circle, integrated program that addresses safety and training dimensions for runners while also covering topics that are timely for the medical professionals who treat runners. Attendees will leave with actionable takeaways and shared learnings from our expert panelists.” Dr. Metzl will serve as a moderator and panelist for symposium sessions, joined by several HSS colleagues and faculty from the Medical Advisory Committee of New York Road Runners, which is tasked with improving the health and safety of runners.

Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners will moderate a session on training, nutrition, and lifestyle tips to help runners perform at their best. “New York Road Runners is excited to partner with HSS for the inaugural Runner Health Symposium about two weeks before the TCS New York City Marathon, which is the best day of the year, in the best city in the world,” he said. “This critical community event will connect runners with medical experts, helping runners of all levels stay healthy, train effectively, and enjoy the sport safely.”

Key topics that will be covered during the program include cardiac health and safety, running mechanics and performance optimization, medical issues and the Masters runner, handling medical emergencies, and medical considerations for female runners.

Registration for a limited number of in-person attendees is available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-hss-nyrr-runner-health-symposium-in-person-program-tickets-1665842272079?aff=oddtdtcreator

Virtual program registration is available at: https://hss.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eNwvu_UeS5uVQ3A0tYDKgQ#/registration

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2025-2026). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.