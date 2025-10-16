Beyon Cyber and Haven Sign MoU to Launch Advanced AI-Powered SOC Capabilities in the UK and Worldwide

MANAMA, Bahrain; LONDON, LUXEMBOURG & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group and the fastest growing cyber security company in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haven Cyber Technologies, a global cyber security services provider and a Microsoft Solutions Partner, through its UK-based subsidiary ITC Secure.

Under the MoU, Beyon Cyber and Haven will form a strategic partnership to revolutionize cyber security operations through the launch of advanced AI-driven Security Operations Centers (AI SOCs) in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

As part of this collaboration, Haven will integrate Beyon Cyber’s cutting-edge AI SOC platform, Orryx AI, into its operations; harnessing the power of smart automation and agentic AI workflows to enhance threat detection, investigation, hunting, intelligence, and response.

This partnership will enable both organizations to deliver faster, smarter, and more comprehensive defense services to customers globally, setting a new benchmark for next-generation cyber security resilience and operational excellence.

Orryx AI delivers proactive, autonomous defense that outpaces traditional human-only SOCs; cutting through noise, reducing analyst fatigue, and improving accuracy, response speed, and cost efficiency against increasingly AI-driven threats. What sets Orryx apart from other AI SOCs is its use of specialized security data, curated intelligence feeds, and built-in SOC workflows, enabling customers to achieve comprehensive, intelligent, and adaptive defense capabilities.

Dr. Khalid Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Cyber, commented:

“Partnering with Haven allows us to bring Orryx AI into a truly global MSSP ecosystem, extending its capabilities to hundreds of organizations worldwide. We’re excited by the immense opportunity to transform how organizations protect themselves; using automation, intelligence, and speed to stay ahead of increasingly AI-powered threats. This partnership also shows how regional innovation can set new global standards in AI-driven cyber security.”

Arno Robbertse, CEO of Haven, added:

“Integrating Orryx AI into our SOC alongside Microsoft Copilot will strengthen our SOC’s AI capabilities. It will enable us to provide our customers with speed and early warning while reducing cost; raising the bar for detection, triage, and response across all industries we serve.”

As enterprises face more sophisticated attacks and mounting compliance demands, this deployment sets a new benchmark for managed security by delivering AI-driven resilience, greater operational efficiency, and continuous protection against evolving threats.

About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

About Haven Cyber Technologies

Haven Cyber Technologies is a global cyber security services and products provider offering advanced SOC and managed detection and response services. Haven serves over 300+ blue chip companies across the globe and is a Microsoft Solutions Provider with designations in Security, Modern Work, and Infrastructure. A trusted partner in highly regulated sectors, Haven delivers resilient, intelligent, and scalable security outcomes for modern digital enterprises.