Guild Brings Wharton Online to the Forefront of Business Transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guild today announced a new partnership with Wharton Online, the digital learning platform of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, bringing Wharton’s acclaimed executive education programs into Guild’s Learning Marketplace. This addition reinforces Guild’s commitment to helping companies build resilient leaders prepared to navigate technological, economic, and workforce change.

The need for leadership readiness has never been greater. By 2030, 39% of workers’ core skills will change. Navigating this transformation demands leaders who are willing to learn and adapt alongside their organizations, even at the executive level. Leaders who embrace a growth mindset, cultivate learning agility, and model these behaviors for their teams significantly strengthen their organization’s ability to respond to market shifts and disruptions. Organizations that invest in leadership development initiatives consistently report greater innovation and more sustainable growth.

“The pace of change in the workforce has made transformational leadership table stakes. Leading through change requires learning through change,” said Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild. “Wharton’s executive education programs bring academic rigor and real-world relevance that will help leaders build adaptability, inspire their teams, and drive business impact. Together, we’re ensuring companies can build from within at every level to meet the challenges of constant change.”

Wharton Online’s offerings are designed for busy professionals seeking to immediately apply new insights in their roles. Leaders gain access to faculty-taught programs that translate cutting-edge research into practical tools for building organizational resilience.

Wharton Online programs now available in the Guild Learning Marketplace include:

Digital Leadership Certificate Program

Leadership in the 21st Century

AI for Business

Leadership in the Age of Digital Disruption

Removing Barriers to Change in Organizations

“Wharton Online’s offerings empower leaders to navigate disruption with confidence, translate insights into action, and rally their organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic environment,” said Eric Hamberger, Managing Director, Wharton Online. “We are proud to join Guild’s Learning Marketplace to expand access to leadership education that helps companies cultivate resilience and unlock long-term growth.”

These programs are designed to equip leaders with trust-building strategies, data-driven decision frameworks, and tools to drive innovation and sustainable growth. Delivered online by world-renowned Wharton faculty, the offerings combine academic excellence with practical, actionable insights.

With an intentional focus on offering its employees a variety of opportunities to learn and develop, JPMorganChase is one of the first employers to offer Wharton Online’s executive education programs to its employees through Guild.

“At JPMorganChase, our people are our competitive advantage, and we believe it is critical to invest in offerings that support their continued upskilling,” said Jeanine Carlucci, Head of Talent & Employee Experience at JPMorganChase. “Through Guild, our employees can access high-quality learning resources in support of our efforts to provide exceptional education benefits, and an environment that fosters growth ultimately helping to prepare a future-ready workforce.”

Guild’s Learning Marketplace is carefully curated with more than 2,000 programs from the nation’s most trusted universities, learning providers, and industry experts, ensuring employees gain access to high-quality education that delivers real-world impact. Explore Guild’s full learning marketplace offerings and learning partners here.

