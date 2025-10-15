-

Petrobras Awards Halliburton Deepwater Contracts for Completion and Stimulation Services in Brazil

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced today that Petrobras awarded multiple contracts to provide vessel stimulation, intelligent completions, and safety valves in Brazil's deepwater fields after a competitive process.

"Halliburton's engineered stimulation solutions strengthen the collaboration with Petrobras," said Shawn Stasiuk, senior vice president, Halliburton Completion and Production division. "These awards demonstrate our longstanding relationship in Brazil and support our global strategy to improve asset value and safety through our completions services."

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell® intelligent completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management and actionable insights to optimize production. For the Séepia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar® electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency of this project.

Additionally, Halliburton's Stim Star Brasil, tailored for Petrobras activity, will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

These contracts are expected to begin in 2026 and highlight Halliburton's expertise in completions and its focus on delivering comprehensive solutions tailored for challenging offshore operations. Through its long-standing collaboration with Petrobras, Halliburton plays an important role in the advancement of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry and contributes to the nation's economy.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton 

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

More News From Halliburton 

Aquafortus and Sunchem Join Halliburton Labs as Newest Participants

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Labs welcomes two innovative startups to its collaborative ecosystem, Aquafortus and Sunchem, each selected for their high-potential technologies to accelerate The future of energy. Faster.™ “We are excited to collaborate with Aquafortus and Sunchem and bring the Halliburton Labs experience to help them build scale,” said Andres Cabada, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “Our hands-on support, global infrastructure, and operational expertise remove barr...

ConocoPhillips Awards Halliburton Multi-Year Well Stimulation Services Contract in the North Sea

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (ConocoPhillips) awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a contract to deliver comprehensive well stimulation services to improve well performance and reservoir productivity. The contract spans five years and includes three optional extension periods. Under the agreement, Tidewater’s vessel, North Pomor, will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel designed to efficiently deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea. The...

Northern Endurance Partnership Awards Halliburton Contract for Carbon Capture and Storage Monitoring

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a contract award to provide completions and downhole monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC). Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment required for this project from its U.K. completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath. For more than 50 years, the center has supported North Sea operation...
Back to Newsroom