Petrobras Awards Halliburton Deepwater Contracts for Completion and Stimulation Services in Brazil

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced today that Petrobras awarded multiple contracts to provide vessel stimulation, intelligent completions, and safety valves in Brazil's deepwater fields after a competitive process.

"Halliburton's engineered stimulation solutions strengthen the collaboration with Petrobras," said Shawn Stasiuk, senior vice president, Halliburton Completion and Production division. "These awards demonstrate our longstanding relationship in Brazil and support our global strategy to improve asset value and safety through our completions services."

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell® intelligent completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management and actionable insights to optimize production. For the Séepia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar® electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency of this project.

Additionally, Halliburton's Stim Star Brasil, tailored for Petrobras activity, will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

These contracts are expected to begin in 2026 and highlight Halliburton's expertise in completions and its focus on delivering comprehensive solutions tailored for challenging offshore operations. Through its long-standing collaboration with Petrobras, Halliburton plays an important role in the advancement of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry and contributes to the nation's economy.

