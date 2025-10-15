Zocks and CreativeOne Form Strategic Partnership, Deepening Commitment to Advisor-Centered Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial advisors, and CreativeOne, a Kansas City-based independent insurance marketing organization (IMO), today announced their strategic partnership.

The collaboration gives CreativeOne-affiliated advisors access to a proprietary suite of AI-driven tools designed to optimize practice management, improve communication, and uncover new business opportunities. These capabilities are aligned with CreativeOne’s ongoing commitment to help advisors work smarter — not harder — while preserving the personal connection at the heart of every client relationship.

Zocks helps advisors deliver personalized advice to more clients and move faster from client conversation to account planning and execution. It automates time-consuming administrative tasks, including meeting preparation and follow-up; client onboarding, such as intake forms and account openings; and contextual responses to client emails.

This marks the first of several strategic investments CreativeOne is making to empower independent financial advisors with advanced tools for growth, efficiency, and elevated client engagement. For Zocks, this partnership demonstrates its value across multiple practice areas, including life insurance, annuities, wealth, and securities.

“Artificial intelligence is already reshaping our industry,” said Perry Boles, Chief Marketing Officer at CreativeOne. “Our partnership with Zocks reflects our belief that when implemented with purpose, AI can amplify what advisors do best: build relationships, deliver meaningful advice, and drive long-term value.”

“Zocks combines powerful technology with an advisor-first mindset,” added Boles. “This is the first of many enhancements we’re introducing to help advisors differentiate, deliver more value, and lead in an AI-powered future.”

“Advisors today are stretched thin, spending valuable hours on tasks that take them away from being in front of more clients and prospects,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “By automating repetitive administrative work with AI, we give advisors that time back so they can focus on clients and win more business. Our partnership with CreativeOne shows what’s possible when advisors are equipped with smart technology that expands their capacity to grow and serve.”

As the financial services industry rapidly evolves, CreativeOne provides advisors with a single destination for the solutions, technology, and strategic support they need to thrive. From investment platforms and insurance strategies to marketing, coaching, and now transformative AI capabilities, the firm helps advisors strengthen and grow their practices.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial advisors. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including CreativeOne, Silver Oak Securities, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About CreativeOne

CreativeOne is an industry-leading insurance, securities, and wealth management organization that exists to enrich the lives of financial professionals by creating meaningful, personal relationships built on proven industry expertise, superior service, and strategic solutions. CreativeOne aspires to be the one partner financial professionals rely on to build their practices and deliver on their clients’ goals. For more information, visit www.creativeone.com or call (913) 814-0510.