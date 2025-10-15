Arca Continental Drives Binational Partnership To Preserve the Rio Grande River

LAREDO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arca Continental, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, announces a binational effort to clear waste from The Rio Grande River, a shared connection between the U.S and Mexico. Through the installation of litter boom devices across strategic locations in the river, a binational collaboration between Laredo, Texas (U.S.) and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas (M.X.) has grown as the two cities join forces to protect the river that connects them.

Over 5,000 pounds of waste has already been kept out of the Rio Grande thanks to litter-capturing technology installed in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. The installations in the Laredo Borderplex are part of a cross-border initiative that has benefited more than 675,000 residents in both cities. Both municipalities worked together to locate the best areas to install each litter capturing device based on hydrology and other environmental factors.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the U.S. business unit of Arca Continental, worked with Osprey Initiative to install two litter boom devices placed along Zacate Creek, collecting more than 2,000 pounds of waste and nearly 200 pounds of recyclable material. Across the riverbank in Nuevo Laredo, 3,000 pounds of waste has been collected, including nearly 400 pounds of recycled material. Developed by Osprey Initiative, litter boom technology uses floating barriers to intercept debris and guide it to collection points. This approach improves water quality, supports local ecosystems, and makes cleanup efforts efficient.

“Protecting our waterways is critical not only for the environment but also for the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Morris Smith, Vice President of Public Affairs Communications Sustainability (PACS) at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “This effort reflects the power of unity, two cities and two nations working together to care for the Rio Grande, a river that sustains us all.”

“This binational effort demonstrates that when two cities and two countries join forces, we can achieve real impact in preserving the Rio Grande—a vital resource that connects and sustains us all,” said Jesús Lucatero, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Director of Arca Continental Mexico. “At Arca Continental, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability and creating shared value for the communities we serve in both sides of the Mexican American border.”

Stretching nearly 1,900 miles from Colorado through New Mexico and Texas before flowing into Mexico, the Rio Grande supports more than 16 million people and irrigates over 1.8 million acres of cropland. For many, the river is not only a critical natural resource but also a central part of their communities and cultures.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental is a company engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages under The Coca-Cola Company’s brands, as well as savory snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise in the United States. With a distinguished track record of over 99 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in the Americas and one of the most important in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of over 128 million across northern and western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, northern Argentina, and the southwestern United States. Arca Continental is publicly traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the symbol "AC".

