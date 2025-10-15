Nextracker and T1 Energy Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Supply of Advanced Solar Panel Frames Engineered and Made in the USA

FREMONT, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT), a leading solar technology platform provider, and T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE), an advanced manufacturer of solar modules, today announced a strategic framework agreement to use Nextracker’s patented steel module frame technology for T1 Energy’s new 5-GW G1_Dallas solar manufacturing facility. The agreement is expected to accelerate the industry’s transition away from imported aluminum frames toward made-in-the-USA frames using locally manufactured specialty steel, and support demand in the U.S. for durable solar technology.

“Clearway applauds Nextracker’s technology and manufacturing program to bring next-generation, American-made steel module frames to support the domestic photovoltaics (PV) industry. These new steel frames increase the domestic content of the module, create a stiffer, more reliable module, and with Nextracker's ongoing innovation, will enable faster installation rates compared to legacy aluminum frames,” said Ross Heiman, vice president of engineering at Clearway Energy Group.

“We’re proud to offer our customers leading-edge solar module frame technology from Nextracker,” said Daniel Barcelo, Chairman and CEO, T1 Energy. “These are American companies and factories with American workers delivering American energy security. With potential for surging demand from data centers and AI infrastructure, the U.S. needs to establish critical energy supply chains built on domestic capacity and industrial expertise. This is exactly what T1 and Nextracker are doing, together.”

“Solar panels were invented by Bell Labs in the 1950s, and it is fantastic to see reshoring of PV manufacturing facilities at real scale in the USA,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “It is a privilege to be supporting T1 Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dallas with our patented steel module frames using high quality and low carbon U.S.-produced steel. Our technology enables lower cost solar power by improving PV module durability and installation velocity.”

Most solar frames are produced with extruded aluminum and imported from Asia. Through this partnership, Nextracker will reshore critical manufacturing capacity and enable a domestic supply of specialty steel frames that are competitively priced and are expected to be more durable, and less exposed to tariff and global supply chain risks.

To support this initiative, Nextracker plans to increase its existing U.S. steel frame capacity in the Midwest with additional manufacturing lines in Texas, creating high-quality jobs. This would complement Nextracker’s Texas footprint of more than a dozen manufacturing partners that produce key solar tracker components.

About Nextracker

Nextracker innovates and delivers a leading solar power technology platform with integrated trackers, electrical solutions, and yield management and control systems for utility-scale and distributed generation projects. Our advanced technology enables solar power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize performance. With systems operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase energy output, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the anticipated gigawatts and dollar amounts associated with the framework agreement, expectations regarding the technology, cost and other benefits of steel PV module frames, and the anticipated increase of Nextracker’s U.S. steel frame capacity in the Midwest and Texas and associated job creation. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Nextracker’s management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including: T1 Energy’s amount of steel frame orders under the framework agreement; the performance, durability, and cost advantages of Nextracker’s steel frame technology; potential surging demand from data centers and AI infrastructure; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments, including incentive eligibility requirements and changing business conditions in our industry or markets overall and the economy in general. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements are also described under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Nextracker’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that Nextracker has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Nextracker is not aware of or that Nextracker currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nextracker assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.