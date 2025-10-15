CORRECTING and REPLACING Kiddom New Mexico Math Is Approved for Statewide K-12 Math Adoption in New Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

KIDDOM NEW MEXICO MATH IS APPROVED FOR STATEWIDE K-12 MATH ADOPTION IN NEW MEXICO

The New Mexico Public Education Department has approved Kiddom New Mexico Math for statewide adoption in K-12 Math. Kiddom’s evidence-based core curriculum for K-8 math, Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 is listed as a Recommended Core Instructional Material, a designation awarded to materials that earn review scores at or above 90%.

As part of the adoption process, instructional materials were reviewed by New Mexico educators for alignment to New Mexico Content Standards and Benchmarks and other relevant criteria. The high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) reviews are designed to assist districts in their local adoption process so they can make informed purchases. Districts may spend 100% of their budgets for any materials on the adopted list.

Kiddom New Mexico Math offers best-in-class digital materials, print materials in English and Spanish, manipulatives, and kits. It combines Illustrative Mathematics’ curriculum with Kiddom’s Learning Intelligence Technology (LIT). LIT uses AI to enhance HQIM while keeping teachers in control. It simplifies planning, delivery, grading, and reporting — freeing teachers to focus on connecting with students and inspiring a deeper understanding of math, without sacrificing procedural fluency.

“Kiddom New Mexico Math gives teachers everything they need to engage students through active problem-solving, rich discourse, and real-world application,” said Amy Gensemer, vice president of curriculum at Kiddom. “With LIT, teachers harness technology that simplifies their day and sharpens instruction. With this approval, we’re looking forward to bringing the next generation of rigorous, student-driven math learning to life in classrooms across the great state of New Mexico.”

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. IM provides high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.

About Kiddom

Kiddom (kiddom.co) is the creator of Learning Intelligence Technology (LIT), a new class of technology that helps teachers unlock the full potential of high-quality instructional materials. Leveraging the power of AI, LIT streamlines planning, delivery, grading, and reporting. It lightens teachers’ workload while delivering actionable insights that foster stronger student connections and deeper learning.