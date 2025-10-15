Landmark Bio Forges New Collaboration to Accelerate Early-Stage Translational Cell and Gene Therapies

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Landmark Bio, LLC today announced the initiation of a new collaboration with Mass General Brigham to provide development and manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies originating from the health system. The agreement enables Landmark Bio to support early-stage translational research and development for advanced therapies across the Mass General Brigham system, through collaboration with Mass General Brigham’s Gene and Cell Therapy Institute (GCTI). The agreement creates a path for projects aimed at accelerating therapeutic innovation from bench to bedside.

“This collaboration underscores our shared mission to bring breakthrough therapies to patients faster,” said Ran Zheng, chief executive officer of Landmark Bio. “Working with the exceptional teams at the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute, we are excited to provide the infrastructure and expertise that can help translate cutting-edge science into real-world impact.”

“The GCTI exists to help realize the promise of cell and gene therapies developed by investigators across Mass General Brigham,” said Roger J. Hajjar, M.D., head of the Gene and Cell Therapy Institute at Mass General Brigham. “This collaboration with Landmark Bio reflects our commitment to translational science and working together with collaborators to move transformative therapies forward.”

About Landmark Bio

Landmark Bio, LLC is dedicated to translating cutting-edge research into life-changing therapies. Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, the company was founded by leading academic institutions, research hospitals, and industry partners to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced therapies. Driven by the compelling science and transformative potential of genetic medicine, Landmark Bio offers deep drug development expertise and integrated end-to-end solutions to support its partners. The company also serves as a collaborative platform to advance next-generation manufacturing technologies for novel modalities. Now as part of Artis BioSolutions, Landmark Bio continues its mission to bring next-generation therapies to patients. Learn more at www.landmarkbio.com.