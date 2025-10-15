Azul and Cast AI Partner to Optimize Java Workloads for Performance and Cloud Costs

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, and Cast AI, the leading Application Performance Automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations dramatically improve Java runtime performance, reduce the footprint (compute, memory) of cloud compute resources and ultimately cut cloud spend.

By combining Azul’s high-performance Java platform, Azul Platform Prime, with Cast AI’s Application Performance Automation (APA) platform, enterprises can enhance code execution, reduce application startup times, provide greater runtime consistency and optimize Kubernetes clusters. This partnership empowers DevOps and platform engineering teams to deliver better application performance, while reducing infrastructure costs by up to 80% – without sacrificing speed or reliability and without requiring any code changes, application rearchitecture, or manual tuning.

Application Performance Automation Meets High-Performance Java Platform

With Azul and Cast AI joining forces, enterprises now have a solution to address two of the most persistent challenges in running Java applications and JVM-based workloads at scale: maintaining peak performance across dynamic workloads while also controlling cloud infrastructure costs. The partnership will focus on organizations running Java-based applications in Kubernetes-based public cloud environments, delivering a modern DevOps experience where platform and engineering teams can benefit from:

Real-Time Cluster Right-Sizing Based on Java Workload Demands

Cast AI continuously analyzes workload behavior and automatically adjusts Kubernetes cluster resources to match demand. This eliminates overprovisioning and underutilization, ensuring efficient use of cloud compute resources.

Maximizing Java Performance

Azul’s high-performance Java platform with Cast AI enables customers to deploy Platform Prime-enhanced workloads across dynamic Kubernetes environments, ensuring faster startup times and consistent peak performance.

Breakthrough Cloud Cost Reductions with No Code Changes

By combining Cast AI’s intelligent infrastructure scaling with the runtime efficiencies of Platform Prime, customers can reduce cloud compute costs by up to 80%. These savings are achieved without compromising performance or introducing risk.

Unified Solution for Performance, Reliability, Security and Cost Control

The joint solution delivers a holistic approach to optimizing Java workloads in the cloud. With built-in automation, hardened runtime security and performance-optimized configurations, enterprises gain greater control over performance, costs and operational resilience — all without increasing development or DevOps overhead.

“For many organizations, cloud costs now rank among the largest infrastructure expenses,” said Laurent Gil, co-founder and president of Cast AI. “This partnership combines Cast AI's autonomous agents with Azul’s high-performance Java platform to automatically eliminate cloud waste and boost application performance. Together, we’re helping customers dramatically reduce spend while improving reliability and operational efficiency — all with the help of AI agents and without changing a single line of code.”

“Java is at the heart of enterprise applications, and Kubernetes is the de facto platform for deploying them,” said Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO at Azul. “By combining Azul’s expertise in Java performance and efficiency with Cast AI’s Application Performance Automation platform, customers can dramatically reduce cloud costs while maintaining the speed and reliability that modern businesses demand.”

Read here for more information about the Azul/Cast AI partnership.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, 10 of the world’s top 10 banks and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

About Cast AI

Cast AI is the leading Application Performance Automation platform. Unlike traditional solutions that merely monitor clusters and provide recommendations, Cast AI leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to continuously analyze and automatically optimize clusters in real-time, cutting cloud costs, improving application performance, and boosting DevOps efficiency. Learn more: https://cast.ai/