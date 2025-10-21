-

Aptiv Unveils Gen 8 Radars to Power the Future of ADAS

  • Gen 8 Radars Offer Market Leading Range, Resolution and Object Detection Across a Broad Range of Driving and Parking Scenarios
  • Rich Radar Data Combined with ML Applications Expand Range of Driving Solutions Across All-Weather and Lighting Conditions
original Aptiv unveils new Gen 8 Radars

Aptiv unveils new Gen 8 Radars

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a safer, greener, and more connected future, today announced its most advanced radar technology to date—engineered to meet the evolving demands of future advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Powered by Aptiv’s proprietary antenna and silicon design, the Gen 8 radars deliver the class-leading performance and high-resolution sensing needed to support AI- and machine learning–driven ADAS capabilities.

"Our Gen 8 Radars mark a major step forward in the journey toward intelligent, software-defined vehicles"

Share

Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars unlock new possibilities for hands-free driving in complex urban environments, delivering advanced perception with greater cost efficiency. Both front-facing and corner radar units represent a significant leap forward in how vehicles sense and interpret their surroundings, providing reliable performance even in the most challenging real-world conditions.

The same core IP that powers Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars, also drives the newly launched Aptiv PULSE Sensor—a compact, versatile solution that combines radar and camera data to enhance perception around the entire vehicle. By integrating ultra short-range technology with a surround-view camera, PULSE can replace up to four ultrasonic sensors, improving detection accuracy while reducing system complexity and cost for automakers. Its precision and adaptability make it also ideal for multiple short-range sensing applications, including drones and industrial robotics.

“Aptiv pioneered radar technology in production vehicles more than two decades ago, and today, we’re once again setting the pace,” said Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience, Aptiv. “Our Gen 8 Radars mark a major step forward in the journey toward intelligent, software-defined vehicles—delivering all-weather reliability, 4D perception, and deep environmental awareness that enable global automakers to safely and cost-effectively scale to higher levels of automation.”

Expanding the Perception Portfolio

Backed by over 25 years in radar technology expertise, Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars combine proprietary software and hardware intellectual property (IP), introducing significant improvements in performance for a broader range of driving solutions across challenging weather and lighting conditions.

The Gen 8 radars enable new driving scenarios—such as Navigation on Autopilot (NOA)—even in complex, cluttered environments like urban streets and parking structures, thanks to its significantly expanded field of view.

Key Gen 8 radars features include:

  • Forward Radar: Provides long-range detection beyond 300 meters with ultra-fine 4D angular resolution, enabling enhanced classification of over- and under-drivable static objects. This next-generation system delivers a 30% performance boost and doubles the vertical field of view compared to its predecessor.
  • Dual-Mode Corner Radar: Enhances the previous generation’s industry-leading range performance by increasing the vertical field of view’s (FOV) resolution, delivering improved capability in close-range, low-speed scenarios such as frontal automatic emergency braking (AEB), automated parking, and object avoidance. Compared to the prior generation, horizontal discrimination improved by 25 percent and vertical discrimination is now possible thanks to cutting-edge sensing technology.

Built for the Real-World Performance

Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars set a new standard in ADAS technology, delivering enhanced detection, precision, and adaptability. Designed for real-world driving performance, they offer smarter, safer, and more scalable solutions such as

  • Step-Change in Detection Count: The system delivers improvement in object detection compared to prior generations, enabling the identification of more objects with richer sensor feedback.
  • Increased Channel Count: The base configuration of Gen 8 radars doubles the number of channels versus its predecessor, enhancing detection and object classification sensitivity while flexibly delivering premium radar performance with minimal design changes.
  • Over- and Under-Drivable Static Objects: Superior 4D angular resolution enables radar-only classification of over- and under-drivable static objects, supporting radar-exclusive target detection for advanced cruise control features.
  • Superior Accuracy for Target Detection and Tracking: Advanced discrimination capabilities and a low error rate—even in high dynamic range and low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments—enable the detection and tracking of targets that were previously missed.
  • Wider Array for Improved Detection Across the Full Field of View: A leading channel count enables outstanding measurement performance across both the vertical and horizontal fields of view, supporting broader and more precise object detection.
  • Real-Time Drivable Space Estimation: Accurately maps open lanes, obstacles, and road debris at highway speeds, significantly enhancing situational awareness and driving safety.
  • Supports AI-Powered Systems: Delivers continuous, high-quality sensor data to machine learning models, enabling smarter, more adaptive decision-making across all driving conditions and scenarios.

Together, these solutions underscore Aptiv’s commitment to shaping a software-defined future—leveraging AI, machine learning, and sensor fusion to deliver scalable, efficient technologies that can extend beyond automotive to support cross-industries applications.

For more information visit Aptiv’s media site.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener, and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Learn more at aptiv.com.

Contacts

Lisa Scalzo
Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer
lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com

Ariel Gavilan
Vice President of Global Communications
ariel.gavilan@aptiv.com

Industry:

Aptiv PLC

NYSE:APTV
Release Summary
Aptiv Unveils Gen 8 Radars Offering Market Leading Range, Resolution & Object Detection Across a Broad Range of Driving, Parking, & Weather Scenarios.
Release Versions
EnglishSpanishPortugueseGermanFrenchItalian (Summary)Dutch (Summary)PolishChinese SimplifiedJapanese
Hashtags
#ADAS
#Aptiv
#AutomotiveTech
#AutonomousDriving
#Gen8Radar
#Innovation
#MachineLearning
#RadarTechnology
#SmartMobility

Contacts

Lisa Scalzo
Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer
lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com

Ariel Gavilan
Vice President of Global Communications
ariel.gavilan@aptiv.com

Social Media Profiles
Aptiv on Facebook
Aptiv on Instagram
Aptiv on LinkedIn
Aptiv's Gen 8 Radar Family
Aptiv's Newsroom
More News From Aptiv PLC

Aptiv to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 30, 2025 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay wil...

Aptiv to Host Investor Day in New York City on November 18, 2025

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) announced today that it will hold an Investor Day event on November 18, 2025 in New York City. Presentations by company executives will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact the Aptiv Investor Relations team at ir@aptiv.com. About Aptiv Aptiv is a global technology company focused on...

Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making the world safer, greener and more connected, today reported second quarter 2025 U.S. GAAP earnings of $1.80 per diluted share. Excluding special items, second quarter earnings totaled $2.12 per diluted share. Second Quarter Financial Highlights Include: U.S. GAAP revenue of $5.2 billion, an increase of 3% Revenue increased 2% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements, c...
Back to Newsroom