LatticeFlow AI Integrates with Vanta to Streamline AI Risk Management

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LatticeFlow AI, the Swiss deep-tech company advancing trustworthy and compliant AI, today announced an integration with Vanta, the leading AI-trust management platform. Through this integration, LatticeFlow AI demonstrates its commitment to helping customers strengthen their security posture while effectively managing the risks associated with AI adoption.

For many enterprises, AI projects stall because vendors cannot supply verifiable artifacts for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). This uncertainty slows negotiations and blocks deployment. The new integration works to streamline the compliance process, making it easier for teams to maintain visibility and confidence across their technology stack. As a result, risk and compliance teams gain the visibility and confidence needed to manage high-impact AI use cases and modalities, from GenAI applications and chatbots to large language models and computer vision systems.

“Enterprises consistently struggle to adopt third-party AI because compliance and risk evidence is either missing or misaligned with their internal governance processes, stalling procurement,” said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-founder at LatticeFlow AI. “By partnering with Vanta, we close this gap, demonstrating a commitment to supporting customers in achieving compliance by combining trusted GRC workflows with thorough technical assessments to provide the evidence needed.”

“Trust is at the heart of everything we do at Vanta,” said Gavin Matthews, Group Product Manager at Vanta. “LatticeFlow AI’s integrations demonstrate our commitment to prioritizing tools that help customers navigate an ever evolving and complex AI landscape.”

A Pressing Need to Prove Compliance with the EU AI Act

Beyond procurement, enterprises face a growing regulatory imperative. The EU AI Act introduces strict obligations for high-risk AI systems, requiring organizations to demonstrate compliance with verifiable, regulator-grade evidence.

Together, Vanta and LatticeFlow AI offer enterprises a clear path to both accelerate procurement and prove compliance with the EU AI Act and future standards. Building on its expertise as co-creator of COMPL-AI, the first framework to assess GenAI models against the EU AI Act, LatticeFlow AI provides the deep technical evaluations needed to validate AI systems against regulations, such as the EU AI Act. Vanta’s Trust Center makes this evidence self-serve, shareable, and auditable, enabling vendors to deliver compliance artifacts directly to customers and regulators.

The AI Governance Engine for Vanta’s Trust Management Platform

Traditional checklist-based GRC approaches can no longer govern today’s complex and rapidly evolving AI systems. By combining Vanta’s innovation in automating GRC functions with LatticeFlow AI’s deep technical assessments, the partnership establishes a new standard in evidence-based AI governance.

This integration demonstrates LatticeFlow AI’s commitment to helping customers manage their compliance posture. As AI becomes a focal point for compliance teams, this collaboration signals a joint effort to support organizations navigating new regulatory requirements and the broader challenges of adopting responsible AI.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance with deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate their AI advantage. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world’s first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to scale AI governance built on evidence and trust.