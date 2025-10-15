E2open Kicks Off Connect 2025 Global Supply Chain Summit

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open, a WiseTech Global Group company, today kicks off Connect 2025 Global Supply Chain Summit, its flagship customer conference in Amsterdam. For three days, industry leaders, innovators and disruptors from around the world come together to collaborate and shape the future of supply chain innovation.

“We are delighted to host hundreds of customers at this global event to discuss emerging trends, innovative strategies and practical solutions that can help companies navigate today’s rapidly evolving supply chain landscape,” said Mark Hall, CEO of e2open. “Connect reflects how our organization – together with our customers and broad network of enterprises – is reimagining what’s possible for supply chain, logistics, and trade operations worldwide.”

Among the featured speakers at Connect are customers, company leaders, and guest keynote Oliver Kahn, a World Cup and Champions League winner widely regarded as one of football’s greatest goalkeepers, who will share lessons in leadership, resilience and empowering teams to thrive in high-performance environments. In the plenary sessions, three featured customer speakers will detail their digital transformation journeys, technology use cases including applied AI in supply chain, and multi-enterprise collaboration. Their stories cross industries including high-tech, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. E2open-led plenary sessions will showcase innovations including agentic AI, the latest product releases, and an interactive exploration of the art of the possible for complex supply chain transformations.

The Connect agenda features over 40 breakout sessions, more than half led by customers representing more than 20 industries across all product areas, and a range of business topics, including AI, compliance, data, risk management and resilience, supply assurance, and visibility. Panel discussions, roundtables and breakout sessions feature several leaders from customer companies, highlighted at connect.e2open.com/speakers. E2open solution experts will host product innovation breakouts, technology demos, and interactive sessions in the Engagement Zone.

Positioned as a barometer for broader supply chain priorities, Connect highlights the industry’s accelerating focus on AI, digital transformation and resilience, making it a timely reflection of where global trade and logistics operations are headed next. In addition to its annual customer and partner awards that will take place at Connect, e2open recognizes Shippeo, Allen Lund Company, Kharon, Accenture, Goikid Consulting and Quantix as sponsoring partners of the conference.

For more information, visit connect.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open, a WiseTech Global Group company, is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 18 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.