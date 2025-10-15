Digitail and CDMV Announce a Strategic Partnership to Elevate Veterinary Clinic Operations and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitail, the industry’s leading AI-native veterinary practice information management system (PIMS), today announced a new integration and go-to-market partnership with CDMV, Canada’s leading distributor and service provider for animal health professionals. The partnership connects Digitail’s cloud-based operating system with CDMV to automate product catalogs and pricing, reduce administrative work, and improve patient outcomes.

With the new CDMV integration, users can now import product catalogs and see real time up-to-date pricing directly in Digitail — no more manual entry and updates required. This means invoices match reality, margins are protected, and the risk of losing money to outdated costs or errors disappears. By unifying purchasing, inventory, treatment plans, and billing in one workflow, clinic teams save significant time on admin and keep their focus where it belongs: patient care.

Key benefits for clinics

Always-accurate pricing: CDMV product costs sync in real time within Digitail, keeping invoices correct and margins protected. Clinics gain confidence knowing they're charging accurately and not leaving revenue behind.

Smarter inventory control: Clinics can place orders directly from CDMV through Digitail—whether manually or via automated ordering—helping maintain essential stock while reducing waste and unnecessary spend. Teams avoid the stress of stock-outs and feel assured they can deliver consistent, reliable care.

Streamlined workflows: Purchase orders flow seamlessly from treatment plan to invoice to fulfillment, reducing administrative effort and errors. With fewer manual tasks, staff can focus more on patients, strengthening client trust and care quality.

“Veterinary teams deserve tools that lighten their heavy administrative load,” said Sebastian Gabor, CEO and Co-Founder of Digitail. “By combining CDMV’s distribution expertise with Digitail’s AI-native platform, we’re one step closer to our mission of keeping veterinary teams away from computers, seeing more pets, and making it home on time."

“CDMV’s distinctive value proposition is anchored in a strong dedication to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of animal health professionals across Canada. Our collaboration with Digitail is fully aligned with this commitment.”

Why this matters for veterinary teams

One source of truth: Live CDMV catalog and pricing inside Digitail’s AI-native PIMS keeps costs, margins, and on-hand counts accurate where care happens—not in spreadsheets.

Live CDMV catalog and pricing inside Digitail’s AI-native PIMS keeps costs, margins, and on-hand counts accurate where care happens—not in spreadsheets. More time for medicine: No double entry or manual reconciliations; fewer backorder surprises. Clinicians see clear, real-time availability at the point of care.

No double entry or manual reconciliations; fewer backorder surprises. Clinicians see clear, real-time availability at the point of care. Smarter decisions: Unified analytics across usage, pricing, and purchasing surface savings opportunities, flag protocol gaps, and trigger smarter reorders.

Availability

The Digitail–CDMV integration will be available to shared customers in Canada beginning October 15, 2025. Clinics can sign up by contacting their Digitail Customer Success Manager or CDMV Account Executive. Find out more information by visiting this link.

About Digitail

Digitail is an industry-leading, cloud-based, AI-native Veterinary PIMS trusted by more than 10,000 veterinary professionals worldwide. Its mission is to keep veterinarians away from the computer and help them see more patients. By eliminating admin work and streamlining operations, Digitail enables clinics to grow capacity, boost efficiency, and improve outcomes.

Learn more: www.digitail.io

About CDMV

CDMV is the Canadian leader in distribution and solutions partner dedicated to animal health professionals, providing a comprehensive catalog of pharmaceuticals, supplies, diets, and equipment alongside digital services that simplify procurement and inventory management.

Learn more: www.cdmv.com