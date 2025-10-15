Similarweb Web Intelligence 4.0: Data You Can Trust to Help You Win Your Market

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) announces Web Intelligence 4.0, a competitive intelligence platform that aligns with business objectives and accelerates critical growth opportunities.

Both established digital businesses and growing enterprises are finding it harder than ever to stay ahead, unlock (and retain) growth, and win their markets. Beyond staying alert to the threat posed by new market entrants, they must adjust to external factors like tariffs, changes in consumer behavior driven by AI, and the opportunity to apply AI to their own sales and marketing.

Getting and staying ahead requires the kind of real, actionable data Web Intelligence 4.0 provides. The best-in-class Similarweb data model is based on real user behavior, updated daily, for the most accurate view of digital markets and your competitive position.

Web Intelligence 4.0 leverages the latest AI technologies, grounded in the proven value of Similarweb’s reliable data model, while also helping businesses adapt to AI-driven changes across the digital landscape:

AI Brand Visibility shows how often and how favorably a brand is mentioned in response to ChatGPT prompts.

shows how often and how favorably a brand is mentioned in response to ChatGPT prompts. AI Chatbot Traffic analysis allows businesses to benchmark the referral traffic they and their competitors get from the major AI chatbots and understand the associated consumer prompts and searches.

analysis allows businesses to benchmark the referral traffic they and their competitors get from the major AI chatbots and understand the associated consumer prompts and searches. AI Agents put data to work: the AI Trend Analyzer and AI Strategist assist with SEO analytics and content planning.

put data to work: the AI Trend Analyzer and AI Strategist assist with SEO analytics and content planning. Similarweb’s Model Context Protocol server lets enterprises integrate Similarweb data into their own AI applications.

“With Web Intelligence 4.0, we meet the needs of the most sophisticated enterprises who need to customize and integrate our platform, while also simplifying self-service enrollment for entrepreneurs and individual marketing users who sign up with a credit card,” Similarweb Chief Business Officer Maoz Lakovski said. “Competitive intelligence and digital optimization are important to businesses at every scale, and we want to help them get the most value out of our data in the least amount of time.”

“As AI reshapes every industry, data and digital visibility have become the foundation of market leadership. Web Intelligence 4.0 provides companies the power to gain an edge over the competition and thrive in the AI-driven digital landscape,” said Or Offer, CEO and cofounder of Similarweb.

Win Your Market with Web Intelligence 4.0

Web Intelligence 4.0 empowers businesses to:

Analyze Every Market, Win at Every Scale. Whether you're entering a new region, exploring a new category, or facing rising competition in your core market, Web Intelligence 4.0 maps the digital landscape. See your place within pre-defined markets or compared with your own custom list of competitors. Go deeper by comparing products, product categories, and business lines (for example, traffic to the men’s clothing product pages within the websites of competing retailers).

Win AI Visibility and Traffic. Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT are transforming how people search, discover products and services, and decide where to invest their time and money. The Web Intelligence 4.0 AI Brand Visibility and AI Traffic solutions help businesses win even as the rules of the game change.

Win with SEO. Search remains a major traffic driver where market share is won or lost. Analyze the organic traffic your website is getting from search and explore keywords and keyword lists that can help you capture more. Use Similarweb’s SEO Strategy agent to turn raw data into detailed plans for content that fills gaps in your keyword coverage.

Win with Ad Intelligence. Replace fragmented views of paid media with broad visibility across display, search, and social ads. See how ad campaigns connect to traffic trends and optimize paid ad spend to boost ROI.

Win By Spotting Trends First. Missing trends means missing growth. Web Intelligence 4.0 helps you find and analyze demand shifts before they happen by using real user data to understand the spikes in searches and clicks. Use Similarweb’s AI Trend Analyzer agent to capitalize on these opportunities.

Wix is an example of a company using the Similarweb platform to its full potential. “We use Similarweb Web Intelligence across Market Intelligence, Web Traffic, Keywords, and other digital data sources to gain a deeper understanding of our market, identify emerging trends, and discover new opportunities,” says Eden Bar-Tov, Data Engineering Team Lead at Wix. “Similarweb is a true enabler of high-quality data we can't find anywhere else, allowing us to explore emerging trends and act on insights before anyone else. For companies looking to win their market, Similarweb turns data into actionable decisions and scales effortlessly through solutions that answer key business questions.”

Go Solo and Grow with Web Intelligence 4.0

Web Intelligence 4.0 makes it easier for entrepreneurs and marketing team members who sign up with a credit card to get started with Similarweb. Knowing that enterprise-class features will be available when needed, they can start with these basic options:

Competitive Intelligence. Benchmark yourself against core competitors and track where you’re winning and losing. Identify competitors you may not have been aware of who are capturing your audience’s attention.

Benchmark yourself against core competitors and track where you’re winning and losing. Identify competitors you may not have been aware of who are capturing your audience’s attention. Competitive Intelligence + SEO. Add a full suite of SEO tools to identify search opportunities (gaps to fill in your content and keyword coverage), track daily search trends, benchmark organic search versus competitors, and replicate or improve on winning tactics.

Add a full suite of SEO tools to identify search opportunities (gaps to fill in your content and keyword coverage), track daily search trends, benchmark organic search versus competitors, and replicate or improve on winning tactics. Coming Soon: Competitive Intelligence + SEO + PPC. Make every dollar count in search advertising by understanding paid search trends, the ad strategies of your competitors, and opportunities to capture ad traffic share at the best price.

Web Intelligence 4.0 is Available Now

Learn more about Web Intelligence 4.0 and Similarweb’s broader family of digital intelligence products that also includes Similarweb App Intelligence for mobile apps, Similarweb Shopper Intelligence for online marketplaces, Similarweb Data as a Service, and more at similarweb.com.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

