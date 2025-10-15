XCharge North America Launches Oregon's First Solar-Plus-Storage DC Fast-Charging Station in Partnership with Wildhorse Resort & Casino

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited (Nasdaq: XCH) ("XCharge") and a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, announced a new partnership with Wildhorse Resort & Casino’s Arrowhead Travel Plaza to deploy four, dual-dispenser GridLink chargers. This new deployment in Pendleton, Oregon—which brings XCharge NA’s total U.S. footprint to 18 states—will not only provide Arrowhead Travel Plaza’s growing EV customer base with a fast, efficient, and reliable charging experience but will also serve as the first solar-plus-storage DC fast-charging station in the state. This installation was strategically enabled by NetZero Energy, LLC, which identified the initial opportunity for collaboration and provided essential services, including due diligence, system design, and comprehensive project management, acting as a pivotal partner in bringing this state-first deployment online.

“We partnered with XCharge NA because they provide a grid-friendly charging solution with battery storage that seamlessly integrates with a custom solar canopy—a perfect fit for our climate,” said Tom Fine, general manager of Arrowhead Travel Plaza. “Their technology provides clear operational and economic advantages that assist Arrowhead Travel Plaza in providing a needed service for the broadening customer base.”

As part of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino enterprises on tribal lands of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Arrowhead Travel Plaza serves over 1.7 million vehicles on Interstate 84, a key transportation corridor. To support this demand with a sustainable and safe charging solution, XCharge’s installation integrates four 215kWh GridLinks with 40kW of solar, which can output up to 194kW per unit. This technology not only ensures a reliable, high-speed charge for nearly all EV models but is particularly crucial for drivers traveling eastbound on the steep, weather-prone Cabbage Hill route, as a full charge is essential for safety.

“This project supports the Tribe's dedication to sustainable practices and our mission to deliver a forward-thinking experience for all guests and travelers," added Gary E. George, Chief Executive Officer at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

"Helping create Oregon’s first solar-supplemented DC fast-charging site marks a major milestone in XCharge’s journey of innovation and sustainability," said Aatish Patel, co-founder and president of XCharge NA. "Our Arrowhead Travel Plaza installation goes beyond simply delivering ultra-fast charging—it’s a powerful demonstration of how integrating our GridLink technology with solar power can offset grid demand, enhance a charging site’s resilience and flexibility, and even bolster the region’s energy architecture. This is exactly the kind of fully integrated, clean infrastructure we’ve envisioned since XCharge NA’s inception—practical, future-ready, and built to maximize renewable integration while addressing today’s customer needs."

Notable features of GridLink by XCharge include:

GridLink offers a wide range of input power to achieve maximum output performance, featuring a base capacity of 215 kWh that can be expanded to 430 kWh.

GridLink provides advanced bidirectional charging technology, seamless grid integration, and renewable energy support, including direct integration with photovoltaics.

The bidirectional charging technology allows power to flow back into the grid or act as an off-grid energy source, enhancing overall grid stability. This also allows GridLink to function off-grid in the event of an emergency.

Gridlink is equipped with an advanced Thermal Runaway Management System, designed to monitor each battery pack with four dedicated sensors and control the system from the very first signs of risk. By isolating air and suppressing ignition at the earliest stage, GridLink ensures safer and more stable operation.

GridLink integrates the built-in “fire suppression fluid tank” for pack-level fire suppression, minimizing damage and enabling quick, cost-effective battery pack replacement.

GridLink not only promotes electric transportation but also strengthens each region’s sustainable energy infrastructure.

About XCharge NA

XCharge NA specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA provides scalable open-access EV charging solutions designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to the company’s long-term growth and development.

About Wildhorse Resort & Casino:

Located just off I-84 at Exit 216 in Pendleton, Oregon, Wildhorse Resort & Casino is the premier family destination in Eastern Oregon and Southwest Washington. The resort offers something for everyone, featuring two 18-hole golf courses, a tower hotel, diverse dining options, a world-class casino with more than 1,100 slot machines and table games, live Keno, Bingo, a movie theater, bowling, an arcade, and an RV park. Wildhorse Resort & Casino is proudly owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. For more information, visit: wildhorseresort.com

About NetZero Energy, LLC:

Founded in 2014, NetZero Energy, LLC is a Pacific Northwest–based company focused on advancing the EV charging market. With a mission to deliver resilient transportation infrastructure, NetZero Energy provides turnkey solutions that bring projects from concept to completion.

