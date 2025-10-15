-

PeptiDream, PDRadiopharma and Curium Group Enroll First Patient to Registrational Clinical Trial of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T for Prostate Cancer in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company (President: Patrick C. Reid, hereinafter "PeptiDream")(Tokyo: 4587), PDRadiopharma Inc. (President: Masato Murakami, Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan, “PDRadiopharma”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PeptiDream, and Curium Group, a world leader in nuclear medicine (CEO: Renaud Dehareng, Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts, the United States), today announced that a registrational Phase 2 clinical trial (jRCT: 2031250225) has been initiated in Japan for 64Cu-PSMA-I&T, a PET radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) expressed on prostate cancer cells.

We are focused on expanding our pipeline of these targeted therapies. We are excited to initiate the development of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T in Japan and aim to provide new medical treatments for patients.

Share

64Cu-PSMA-I&T is being assessed as a diagnostic PET imaging agent labeled with the radioisotope Copper-64, being developed with its therapeutic pair, 177Lu-PSMA-I&T. The development is conducted under the strategic collaboration between PDRadiopharma and Curium aiming at advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for prostate cancer in Japan.

The open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study will evaluate the sensitivity, specificity, and safety of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T. The trial will enroll approximately 70 patients who have been newly diagnosed with unfavorable intermediate, high or very high-risk prostate cancer and are scheduled for prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection. This study is being conducted as a registrational trial in Japan and will utilize bridging data from Curium’s ongoing global clinical trials.

In parallel, a clinical trial for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T as a therapeutic agent is being planned to evaluate its efficacy and safety in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Patrick C. Reid, President & CEO of PeptiDream commented: “Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are rapidly revolutionizing how we both diagnose and treat cancer. At PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma we are focused on expanding our pipeline of these targeted therapies, and we are thrilled to be able to accelerate those efforts by partnering with Curium to bring their prostate cancer targeting radiopharmaceuticals to patients in Japan.”

Masato Murakami, President of PDRadiopharma & CMO of PeptiDream commented: "We are excited to initiate the development of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T in Japan. Both 64Cu-PSMA-I&T and 177Lu-PSMA-I&T are considered potential products for diagnosing and treating PSMA-expressing prostate cancer. There is demand in Japan for PSMA PET diagnosis, as many urologists wish to use this imaging modality in clinical practice. In collaboration with Curium, we aim to address this need and utilize radiopharmaceuticals to provide new medical treatments for patients."

Renaud Dehareng, CEO of Curium Group commented: “Conducting these registrational trials, in partnership with PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma, marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals to patients with prostate cancer across Asia. By combining Curium’s global development expertise with PDRadiopharma’s deep local knowledge and infrastructure, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions to prostate cancer patients in Japan.”

Global Clinical Trial Progress

For 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, a PSMA-targeting ligand conjugated with the radioisotope Lutetium-177, has been tested by Curium in a global Phase 3 ECLIPSE trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier; NCT05204927). It reported that the primary endpoint was met, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit for patients with mCRPC.
For 64Cu-PSMA-I&T, trials are being conducted to diagnose biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer (SOLAR RECUR trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT06235099) and for men newly diagnosed with unfavorable intermediate to very high-risk prostate cancer, electing to undergo surgery (SOLAR STAGE trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier; NCT06235151). The first in human Phase 1/2 SOLAR trial met the co-primary endpoints of region-level correct localization rate and patient-level correct detection rate in patients with histologically-proven metastatic prostate cancer.

Contacts

Inquiries:

PeptiDream Inc.
Contact: Yuko Okimoto, IR & Public Affairs
Email: info@peptidream.com
Website: https://www.peptidream.com/en/
X: https://x.com/PeptidreamInc

PDRadiopharma Inc.
Contact: Noriko Tanaka, General Affairs
Email: s-info-hq@pdradiopharma.com

Curium
Camilla Campell
VP, Head of Global Communications
communications@curiumpharma.com

Industry:

PeptiDream Inc.

TOKYO:4587
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Inquiries:

PeptiDream Inc.
Contact: Yuko Okimoto, IR & Public Affairs
Email: info@peptidream.com
Website: https://www.peptidream.com/en/
X: https://x.com/PeptidreamInc

PDRadiopharma Inc.
Contact: Noriko Tanaka, General Affairs
Email: s-info-hq@pdradiopharma.com

Curium
Camilla Campell
VP, Head of Global Communications
communications@curiumpharma.com

Social Media Profiles
PeptiDream on Twitter
More News From PeptiDream Inc.

National Cancer Center Japan and PeptiDream: New Radiopharmaceuticals for Renal Cell Carcinoma

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Cancer Center and PeptiDream Inc.: Overview The National Cancer Center (President: Hitoshi Nakagama, hereinafter “NCC”) Hospital East (Director: Toshihiko Doi), The National Cancer Center Exploratory Oncology Research & Clinical Trial Center (Director: Katsuya Tsuchihara, “EPOC”) and PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company (CEO: Patrick C. Reid, “PeptiDream”) (Tokyo: 4587) today announced promising results from the...

PeptiDream Announces Preclinical Results Demonstrating Efficacy of Oral Myostatin Inhibitors in Preventing Loss of Lean Mass Associated with Semaglutide Treatment

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company (President: Patrick C. Reid, hereinafter “PeptiDream”)(Tokyo: 4587) today announced the highly promising results from the preclinical testing of the company’s oral myostatin inhibitors, administered in combination with semaglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist; a class of molecules known for the ability to aid in weight loss by modulating appetite and promoting satiety) in a mice model of obe...

PeptiDream Announces Second Internal Peptide Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutic Program Targeting Claudin 18.2 for the Potential Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastric Cancer

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are planning to initiate human Ph0 imaging studies of 64Cu-PD-29875, highly-selective peptide-RI conjugate against Claudin 18.2, in 2025....
Back to Newsroom