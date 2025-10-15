Massachusetts Health Connector Awards New State-Based Marketplace Contract to Maximus

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services, today announced it has been awarded a new $31 million contract by the Massachusetts Health Connector, an independent public authority. Under the four-year base contract, Maximus will provide enrollment and premium billing services. The Company will also launch a redesigned digital member portal to enhance the customer experience of more than 370,000 marketplace members.

“By leveraging our experience, innovative technology, and customer-centric approach, we’ll improve and modernize how Massachusetts residents access and manage their health coverage,” said Ferdinand Morales, Senior Managing Director, Maximus. Share

With this new contract, Maximus will provide credit and debit services, send and reconcile enrollment data with the health insurance carriers, and generate federal reporting notices. The Company’s digital solutions include a world class technology system supporting the Health Connector service operations and interfaces with systems managed by the Health Connector, insurance carriers, and other vendors. The solutions also include a member-facing digital portal to allow for easy and convenient premium payment methods.

“By leveraging our experience, innovative technology, and customer-centric approach, we’ll improve and modernize how Massachusetts residents access and manage their health coverage,” said Ferdinand Morales, Senior Managing Director, Maximus. “We’re proud to help make a meaningful difference in people’s lives – whether it's simplifying how someone pays their premium or ensuring their enrollment data is accurate. Our goal is to create a more connected, intuitive experience that supports individuals managing their health coverage.”

The Massachusetts Health Connector was the nation’s first state-based health and dental insurance marketplace. A memorandum to the Massachusetts Health Connector Board of Directors recommending the selection of Maximus to support the Health Connector emphasized the Company’s “customer-first approach” and “track record of being a strong partner for state-based marketplaces with proven experience.”

Maximus currently supports nine state health insurance marketplaces in California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. Learn more about the Company’s state-based marketplace solutions.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

About Massachusetts Health Connector

The Massachusetts Health Connector is the Commonwealth’s health insurance Marketplace and currently serves more than 430,000 individuals and small-employer members with health and dental insurance. Massachusetts residents can use the Marketplace to enroll in coverage, and residents who do not have health insurance from an employer or other entity may qualify for subsidies. Through the ConnectorCare program, income-qualifying residents can access coverage that includes low-cost premiums and co-pays, and no deductibles.