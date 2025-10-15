Equilar and Agenda Partner to Launch the Future 50 Directory Highlighting Board-Ready Leaders With Future-Forward Skills

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of executive data solutions, is proud to partner with Agenda, a Financial Times publication, on the launch of the Agenda Future 50, a curated directory of board-ready professionals with expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, workforce transformation and change management.

The directory features 50 distinguished professionals who bring critical perspectives on innovation, technology and organizational transformation. These skills are increasingly sought after as boards focus on overseeing AI adoption, navigating evolving workforce dynamics and driving long-term value creation.

“Boards are recognizing that future success depends on integrating new perspectives and capabilities,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “The Agenda Future 50 is a valuable resource for identifying directors equipped to navigate the complexities of modern governance. By highlighting accomplished leaders from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, the directory broadens the talent pool and identifies strategic board candidates. We thank Melissa Anderson and the Agenda team for the opportunity to partner on this initiative.”

The Agenda Future 50 will be integrated into the Equilar Diversity Network (EDN), housed within ExecAtlas, Equilar’s comprehensive executive database and relationship intelligence platform. Through this integration, the honorees will become visible to thousands of corporate boards, executive search firms and governance leaders who rely on Equilar’s data to identify and connect with diverse, board-ready talent.

“The Agenda Future 50 aims to connect boards with talented director candidates who have the future-forward skills and business acumen that can help a company meet tomorrow's strategic needs,” said Melissa Anderson, Managing Editor at Agenda. “Whether a board is actively searching for a new director, or just beginning to think about where it may have gaps, we think this directory can serve as a guide. Congratulations to the 50 fantastic honorees and thank you to our partner Equilar, as well as our nomination and selection committee members, who poured an enormous amount of time and thoughtfulness into this project.”

About the Agenda Future 50

The Agenda Future 50 is a curated directory of board-ready professionals with future-forward skills such as AI, workforce transformation, change management and more. The directory was curated by a selection committee consisting of board directors, investors and other corporate governance experts and each honoree was vetted by Agenda’s team of independent journalists. Agenda is the Financial Times’ specialist publication for corporate board directors.

About the Equilar Diversity Network

The Equilar Diversity Network is the “registry of registries” connecting candidates from more than 50 diversity organizations with boards. The Network is accessible exclusively through Equilar ExecAtlas, an executive intelligence platform including over 3.6 million executive and board member profiles. Since the Network was founded in 2016, more than 2,700 members have joined corporate boards.

