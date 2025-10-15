AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd., which are Essent Guaranty, Inc. (domiciled in Radnor, PA) and Essent Reinsurance Ltd. (Hamilton, Bermuda) (collectively referred to as Essent). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Essent’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Essent’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is at the strongest level, which is analyzed based on the company’s financial statements as of March 31, 2025. The balance sheet strength assessment of strongest is supported by the company’s compliance with Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs 2.0), utilization of traditional reinsurance and mortgage insurance-linked securities (MILS) to reduce its earnings and capital volatility against potential unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, strong liquidity position and conservative investment portfolio, as well as the financial flexibility to raise capital.

The company’s operating performance assessment of strong is supported by low loss and combined ratios recorded over the past five years and Essent’s private mortgage insurance-only expense ratio, which became one of the lowest in the industry. Heightened persistency has allowed for continued growth in insurance in force despite lower new insurance written over the past two years. Net investment income remains elevated given the current interest rate environment. The company’s percentage of loans in default on March 31, 2025, remains low as Essent’s credit profile continues to be strong driven by its strict underwriting standards and the effect of the risk-based capital charges established by PMIERs 2.0.

AM Best assesses Essent’s business profile as limited, as the company is a monoline (re)insurer. Furthermore, it faces stiff competition from other private mortgage insurers and governmental agencies (e.g., Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs) providing mortgage insurance. In addition, product risk is considered high because the performance of the mortgage insurance industry is linked to the macroeconomic environment and the standards set by the government-sponsored enterprises (i.e., Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). The product risk is mitigated somewhat by continued use of reinsurance protection via the traditional reinsurance and MILS markets.

Essent’s overall ERM assessment is appropriate, as the company employs a robust ERM framework and infrastructure that is embedded across the company. Essent’s ERM framework is commensurate with the size, nature and complexity of its mortgage insurance business. AM Best considers Essent’s risk assessment capabilities to be aligned appropriately with its risk profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.