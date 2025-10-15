CoreWeave Announces Partnership with Foundation Model Company Poolside to Deliver AI Cloud Services

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI, today announced a new partnership with Poolside, a foundation model company, to deliver advanced AI cloud services that support Poolside’s mission to build artificial general intelligence and power the deployment of agents across the enterprise.

Under the agreement, CoreWeave will provide a state-of-the-art cluster of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems, including more than 40,000 GPUs.

Separately, CoreWeave plans to provide Poolside with its market-leading cloud solutions for Project Horizon, Poolside’s 2GW AI campus in West Texas. As part of the initiative, CoreWeave plans to serve as the anchor tenant and operational partner for the first phase of the project, which comprises 250MW of gross power and includes an option to further expand capacity by an additional 500MW.

“Poolside’s approach to foundation models represents exactly the kind of breakthrough work the CoreWeave platform was designed to accelerate,” said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. “Together, we’re building the performance layer that will define how AI research becomes real-world capability.”

“To compete at the frontier you need to be vertically integrated from dirt to intelligence,” said Eiso Kant, co-founder and co-CEO of Poolside. “This partnership with CoreWeave ensures immediate access to next-generation silicon, enabling us to train multi-trillion parameter models with large scale reinforcement learning. With this secured, we can now demonstrate our compounding research, engineering, and data advantages.”

Today’s announcement is part of CoreWeave’s commitment to redefining how AI pioneers develop, test, and deploy AI at scale. The company continues to expand its capabilities through organic innovation and with strategic acquisitions including: Monolith AI, which applies machine learning to complex physics and engineering challenges; OpenPipe, advancing reinforcement learning; and Weights & Biases, powering model iteration, experiment tracking, and inference. CoreWeave fosters a diverse and open AI ecosystem, with its technology team consistently setting new standards for performance, including the company’s industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Poolside

Founded in 2023, Poolside is a foundation model company bringing intelligence to everywhere work gets done. Poolside’s mission is to pursue artificial general intelligence to drive abundance for humanity. Learn more at www.poolside.ai.