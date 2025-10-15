CareScout Announces Plan to Acquire Seniorly

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareScout, a company dedicated to helping families navigate aging with confidence, today announced its planned acquisition of Seniorly, Inc., a leading platform and advisor network that guides families in evaluating and selecting senior living community options.

The acquisition of Seniorly accelerates CareScout’s mission to create a more dignified, connected, and fulfilling aging experience. By integrating Seniorly’s powerful platform – which connects families to more than 3,000 senior living communities through its network of local advisors – CareScout will make it easier for families to explore a broader range of trusted long-term care options while continuing to benefit from home care providers vetted through the CareScout Quality Network.

“Families deserve trusted partners when planning for care, whether at home or in senior living communities, and this acquisition deepens our ability to be that partner,” said Samir Shah, CEO of CareScout Services. “Seniorly expands our reach and enhances how we support families with more choices, personalized guidance, and the same commitment to quality that defines our work.”

Over the coming months, Seniorly, its advisor network, and partners will transition to the CareScout platform. Families can expect continuity of service, and beginning on day one, the Seniorly website will reflect its new identity as “Seniorly, powered by CareScout.”

“From the beginning, Seniorly's mission has been rooted in our commitment to families," said Arthur Bretschneider, CEO of Seniorly. "We built our platform on an ethical, compassionate, and personalized approach to finding the right home. By joining CareScout, we can now help even more older adults find the right long-term care solution. It's a powerful new chapter for a shared mission."

This transaction is expected to be funded from Genworth’s existing holding company cash and to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. CareScout expects the payment at closing to Seniorly to be under $20 million.

About CareScout

CareScout helps older adults and their families navigate the aging journey and find quality care. Inspired by a mission to simplify and dignify the aging experience, we're building an integrated ecosystem of care and funding solutions. To learn more about CareScout, visit www.CareScout.com. CareScout Holdings, Inc. (CareScout) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the parties to close the transaction, completing the transaction on the expected timeline, the benefits and/or synergies of the proposed transaction, future business opportunities, and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors and risks, as well as risks discussed in the risk factor section of Genworth’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025. Genworth undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.