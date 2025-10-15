Hilton Garden Inn Partners with Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to Bring Bold Comfort Flavors to Travelers

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Garden Inn today announces a new strategic collaboration with celebrity chef, cookbook author, and television personality Alex Guarnaschelli, bringing a limited-time menu to the brand’s Garden Grille & Bar locations across the United States.

Collaborating with Guarnaschelli, known for her distinct style of cooking that combines classical culinary techniques with Italian-American flavors, underscores Hilton Garden Inn’s continued dedication to evolving upscale hospitality through fresh, chef-inspired dining options.

The special menu offerings also speak to the desires of today’s travelers who are looking for that bit of comfort food while on the road. According to the 2026 Hilton Trends Report, four out of five travelers say favorite foods or snacks provide a momentary anchor, serving as a source of comfort even miles away from home.

Just as Hilton Garden Inn is celebrated for being familiar and comfortable, with a touch of style and sophistication, Chef Guarnaschelli’s menu brings that same spirit to the table: comforting, approachable, and delightfully elevated. This first-of-its-kind partnership for the brand brings Guarnaschelli’s commitment to quality ingredients and bold flavors to Hilton Garden Inn, setting a new standard for what travelers can expect from hotel dining experiences.

“At Hilton, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said Alan Roberts, brand leader, Hilton Garden Inn. “Food and beverage is an essential part of that commitment, and our partnership with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli demonstrates how we are reimagining what hotel dining can be. Together we are creating experiences that surprise and delight our guests and raise the bar for dining at Hilton Garden Inn.”

The partnership kicks off with a new limited-time menu offering from Chef Guarnaschelli, now available at Garden Grille & Bar restaurants in more than 600 hotels in the United States through Dec. 31, 2025.

The limited time menu options offer bold takes on traditional comfort dishes including, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Italian Meatballs and an Italian Chopped Salad. Guests can enjoy them separately or combine to create the perfect meal. These new menu items are delicious renditions of classic Italian comfort foods, offering guests a taste of home during their Hilton Garden Inn stay.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Hilton Garden Inn and create dishes I truly want to eat and share with guests across the country,” said Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. “When I walk into a Hilton Garden Inn, I feel a sense of warmth and humanity, and I want the food to reflect that. My hope is that guests feel connected to me through these comforting, craveable dishes, each one engineered to be easy to execute and satisfying. If Hilton Garden Inn can offer that kind of experience, I’m moving in!”

The Garden Grille & Bar at Hilton Garden Inn remains a guest favorite for its approachable menu and full bar featuring a wide selection of beverages. Continuously refined to reflect evolving guest preferences, the dining program emphasizes comfort over ceremony, delivering an experience that’s both elevated and inviting. Through smart innovations and culinary craftsmanship, Hilton Garden Inn is shaping a fresh approach to upscale dining and drink menus that resonate with today’s travelers.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn and its partnership with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, visit stories.hilton.com or hgi.com to book your next stay.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand’s goal to make each guest’s stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With more than 1,100 hotels in 65 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today’s busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Hilton Garden Inn brightens the stay experience with an array of culinary offerings that are tailored to regional tastes and preferences, providing an elevated and unique dining experience at each location. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hiltongardeninn.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at stories.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.